How to watch Lommel vs Zulte Waregem with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Soevereinstadion

Lommel host Zulte Waregem at the Soevereinstadion in a First Division A league fixture.

Lommel arrive on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Standard Liege on November 22. It was their second loss in three league games after a 2-0 win over Gent and a 2-2 draw with Royal Antwerp.

Lee Johnson's side sit eighth in the table. Their recent results show a team that scores regularly, with two goals in each of their last four league matches.

Zulte Waregem come in with a different set of concerns. Steve Colpaert's team drew 2-2 with Royal Antwerp on November 21, ending a run of three straight league defeats.

Those losses included a 4-1 setback at St.Truiden and a 4-2 defeat at Club Brugge, which leaves the visitors 15th in the standings.

The two sides met several times in the second tier between 2024 and 2025, but this is their first top-flight meeting in the dataset. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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