How to watch Lommel vs Standard Liege with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 13:15 Soevereinstadion

Lommel host Standard Liege at the Soevereinstadion in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight in the mid-table picture for both clubs.

Lee Johnson's side come into this match sitting sixth in the Jupiler League, having shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they are a difficult team to beat at home. Their 2-0 win over Gent earlier in November was a statement result, and they will look to back that up on their own patch.

Standard Liege arrive in Lommel under Vincent Euvrard with a mixed run of form. The Liege club have beaten SK Beveren comfortably and picked up a point at Kortrijk, but a 2-1 defeat to Genk showed they can still be caught out against the division's stronger sides.

Eighth in the table, Standard need a result here to keep pace with the clubs above them. A trip to Lommel is far from straightforward, and Euvrard will need a disciplined performance to come away with anything.

Lommel's home form gives them the edge in confidence, but Standard have enough quality to make this a competitive contest. Both coaches will be looking for their teams to control the game early.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Lommel vs Standard Liege, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads