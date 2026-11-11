How to watch Llaneros FC vs Chico FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 19 12 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Llaneros FC take on Chico FC in a Primera A Clausura fixture that matters to both clubs for contrasting reasons.

Llaneros sit 12th in the Clausura table under Diego Corredor, a position that reflects a mid-table campaign with room to climb. Back-to-back wins over Alianza FC and Junior FC have lifted the mood heading into this match.

Chico FC arrive in 15th place, still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone. Jhon Gomez's side have shown they can pick up results on the road, but the margin for error is thin at this stage of the campaign.

Chico's most recent outing brought a 2-1 win over Internacional de Bogota, a result that will provide some confidence. Their form across the last five matches has been mixed, and they will need more consistency to pull clear of danger.

Llaneros have momentum on their side after consecutive Primera A victories, and home advantage could prove significant against a Chico side that has struggled for reliability.

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