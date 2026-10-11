International Coverage

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool's injury list makes difficult reading for Iraola ahead of this fixture. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both confirmed absentees, joining Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet on the sidelines. The projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, a back line of Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Bradley Barcola, and Victor Munoz expected to feature further forward.

Manchester City are without Phil Foden through suspension, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are listed as injured. Enzo Maresca's probable lineup sees Gianluigi Donnarumma start in goal, with Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Josko Gvardiol in defence. Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Iliman Ndiaye are expected to support Erling Haaland in attack.

Form

Liverpool head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over AFC Bournemouth, and they also defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. The one blot on that run was a goalless draw with Fulham in the league. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored six goals and conceded two.

Manchester City's recent record is near-flawless. They have won all five of their last matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just three. A 5-3 Premier League win at Sunderland was their most recent result, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup without reply. City have won consecutive matches in the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent history between these two clubs has tilted firmly in Manchester City's favour. In the last five meetings, City have won three times to Liverpool's one, with one further Liverpool victory also in the set. City's most dominant display came in an FA Cup fixture in April 2026, when they won 4-0 at home. The previous Premier League meeting at Anfield, in February 2026, ended 1-2 to City. Liverpool's most recent win in the series came at Anfield in December 2024, when they beat City 2-0.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Liverpool are placed sixth. The gap between the sides underlines why this match carries particular weight for the hosts, who need points to move into contention at the top end of the table.