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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoManchester City
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Liverpool vs Manchester City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN2 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

beIN 4K Arabia

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1

Disney+ Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

DStv Now

DStv

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK

Sky Sports

United States

NBC

NBC Sports

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 16:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaV. MunozV. MunozD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterF. WirtzF. WirtzG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolJ. DokuJ. DokuE. AndersonE. AndersonR. CherkiR. CherkiE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • E. Maresca

Liverpool's injury list makes difficult reading for Iraola ahead of this fixture. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both confirmed absentees, joining Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet on the sidelines. The projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, a back line of Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Bradley Barcola, and Victor Munoz expected to feature further forward.

Manchester City are without Phil Foden through suspension, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are listed as injured. Enzo Maresca's probable lineup sees Gianluigi Donnarumma start in goal, with Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Josko Gvardiol in defence. Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Iliman Ndiaye are expected to support Erling Haaland in attack.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Liverpool head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over AFC Bournemouth, and they also defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. The one blot on that run was a goalless draw with Fulham in the league. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored six goals and conceded two.

Manchester City's recent record is near-flawless. They have won all five of their last matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just three. A 5-3 Premier League win at Sunderland was their most recent result, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup without reply. City have won consecutive matches in the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawManchester City
2
0
3
FA Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The recent history between these two clubs has tilted firmly in Manchester City's favour. In the last five meetings, City have won three times to Liverpool's one, with one further Liverpool victory also in the set. City's most dominant display came in an FA Cup fixture in April 2026, when they won 4-0 at home. The previous Premier League meeting at Anfield, in February 2026, ended 1-2 to City. Liverpool's most recent win in the series came at Anfield in December 2024, when they beat City 2-0.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Liverpool are placed sixth. The gap between the sides underlines why this match carries particular weight for the hosts, who need points to move into contention at the top end of the table.

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