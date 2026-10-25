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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in matchday eight of the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to close the gap on the division's top two.

The Reds arrive into this fixture sitting fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but they have been far more convincing in Europe, winning all three of their Champions League fixtures so far this season.

The most recent of those came in dramatic fashion. Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ronald Araujo, and Florian Wirtz all on the scoresheet. Virgil van Dijk was honest about a difficult personal night, acknowledging his errors contributed to the early deficit before the team rallied collectively.

Brighton travel to Merseyside in fine domestic form but carrying some European frustration. Fabian Hurzeler's side were held to a goalless draw by Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, a result that came despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots. Hurzeler admitted his rotated side failed to execute the basics and must sharpen their precision in the final third.

The Seagulls' Premier League form tells a different story. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend, a result that briefly lifted them to second in the table, and they arrive at Anfield sitting third. Hurzeler will recall his rested starters for this trip, which should sharpen their attacking threat considerably.

One of the standout performers for Brighton in recent weeks has been Diego Gomez, whose 51-metre lob against Palace drew widespread attention. The Paraguayan midfielder will be one to watch if given the opportunity from the start on Merseyside.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live, including TV channel and live stream options.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without a number of players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all listed as injured, with no suspensions currently in place. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, and Milos Kerkez, with Jeremy Jacquet also named in the expected defensive setup, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing a depleted squad for the trip to Anfield. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions to report. Brighton's projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper in defence, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool go into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League and recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in Europe, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City represents a notable low point in that run. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Brighton arrive with a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was Thursday's goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, which followed a 5-0 Premier League dismantling of Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe, won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league, and claimed a 3-0 victory at Arsenal. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Liverpool hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Brighton's two, with the Reds' victories including a 3-0 FA Cup win in February 2026 and a 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield in December 2025. Brighton's two wins in that run both came at home, including a 3-2 victory in May 2025 and the most recent 2-1 result.