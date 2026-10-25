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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live: TV, livestreams, international Premier League coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

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United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport

supersport.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chad

Canal+

canalplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Congo DR

Canal+

canalplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Ethiopia

DStv

dstv.com

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

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Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mali

Canal+

canalplus.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Max

max.com

Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

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Sudan

beIN Sports

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Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Anfield

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in matchday eight of the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to close the gap on the division's top two.

The Reds arrive into this fixture sitting fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but they have been far more convincing in Europe, winning all three of their Champions League fixtures so far this season.

The most recent of those came in dramatic fashion. Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ronald Araujo, and Florian Wirtz all on the scoresheet. Virgil van Dijk was honest about a difficult personal night, acknowledging his errors contributed to the early deficit before the team rallied collectively.

Brighton travel to Merseyside in fine domestic form but carrying some European frustration. Fabian Hurzeler's side were held to a goalless draw by Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, a result that came despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots. Hurzeler admitted his rotated side failed to execute the basics and must sharpen their precision in the final third.

The Seagulls' Premier League form tells a different story. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend, a result that briefly lifted them to second in the table, and they arrive at Anfield sitting third. Hurzeler will recall his rested starters for this trip, which should sharpen their attacking threat considerably.

One of the standout performers for Brighton in recent weeks has been Diego Gomez, whose 51-metre lob against Palace drew widespread attention. The Paraguayan midfielder will be one to watch if given the opportunity from the start on Merseyside.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live, including TV channel and live stream options.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
page.match.formation.title
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. NgumohaR. NgumohaR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkC. AndresC. AndresM. De CuyperM. De CuyperP. GrossP. GrossY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • F. Hurzeler

Andoni Iraola is without a number of players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all listed as injured, with no suspensions currently in place. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, and Milos Kerkez, with Jeremy Jacquet also named in the expected defensive setup, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing a depleted squad for the trip to Anfield. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions to report. Brighton's projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper in defence, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BHA

BHA - Form

ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Liverpool go into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League and recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in Europe, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City represents a notable low point in that run. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Brighton arrive with a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was Thursday's goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, which followed a 5-0 Premier League dismantling of Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe, won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league, and claimed a 3-0 victory at Arsenal. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
FA Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Liverpool hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Brighton's two, with the Reds' victories including a 3-0 FA Cup win in February 2026 and a 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield in December 2025. Brighton's two wins in that run both came at home, including a 3-2 victory in May 2025 and the most recent 2-1 result.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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