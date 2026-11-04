How to watch Lion City Sailors FC vs Adelaide United with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Lion City Sailors host Adelaide United in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Singaporean side looking to build on their commanding position at the top of Group F.

The Sailors arrive in outstanding form. They have won all five of their last matches across the S.League and continental competition, and they brushed Adelaide aside 2-0 in the reverse fixture just days ago.

Adelaide United come into this match under pressure. The Australian side have lost three of their last five games, including back-to-back defeats to Lion City Sailors and Perth Glory, and they need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Sitting second in Group F, Adelaide know a loss could prove decisive in the context of the group. The gap between the two sides in this section tells a clear story about where momentum currently sits.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

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