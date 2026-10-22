International Coverage

How to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Victoria Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lincoln Red Imps FC are managed by Juanma Pavon for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off, and team news will be updated closer to the match.

FC Twente head coach John van den Brom also has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Lynx in the National League, and prior to that they suffered a 2-1 loss to Brann in the Conference League. The Red Imps beat Europa FC 2-0 and won 4-0 against Europa Point in that run, with a 1-1 draw against Mons Calpe SC the only other dropped points. They have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

FC Twente have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, though before that they beat Thun 1-0 in the Conference League. A 3-2 win over PSV Eindhoven and a 2-0 victory against ADO Den Haag also feature in that run, alongside a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard. Twente have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, FC Twente sit in 13th place while Lincoln Red Imps FC are positioned 25th. That gap means Twente arrive in Gibraltar as the better-placed side in the competition, and a win here would strengthen their position in the top half of the table. For Red Imps, points are needed to climb away from the lower reaches of the standings and keep their European campaign alive.