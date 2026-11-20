How to watch Lincoln City vs Wrexham with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 LNER Stadium

Lincoln City host Wrexham at the LNER Stadium in a Championship fixture that puts two sides with contrasting recent form on a collision course.

Chris Cohen's Lincoln side have endured a difficult run, losing three consecutive league games before this match. Their last result was a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, and they have conceded in each of their last five outings.

Wraxham arrive in Lincoln with more stability, having gone unbeaten in their last two Championship games. Phil Parkinson's side drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers most recently, following a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

The Red Dragons sit 15th in the Championship table, while Lincoln find themselves in 21st place and in need of points to ease their relegation concerns.

Wraxham's season continues to attract attention on both sides of the Atlantic, with the club's rise through the English football pyramid well documented. This fixture represents another opportunity for Parkinson to build momentum.

Lincoln will look to their home crowd for support as they attempt to arrest a damaging losing run. Their 4-1 win over Burnley earlier in the season showed they are capable of competing at this level.