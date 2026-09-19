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How to watch Lincoln City vs Swansea City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Swansea City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City manager Chris Cohen has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos is similarly yet to provide a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data available for the away side at this stage. Updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Lincoln City head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Bristol City in the Championship, following a 1-0 victory over Preston North End three days earlier. A 4-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup sits between those wins and earlier draws against Southampton and Blackburn Rovers. Lincoln have scored three goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

Swansea City's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Burnley, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 and Watford 2-0 in that period. The sole defeat was a 3-1 loss at home to Southampton. A goalless draw with Wrexham rounds out the run. Swansea have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2005, when Lincoln City won 1-0 at home in League Two. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which all took place in League Two between 2003 and 2005, Lincoln won two, Swansea won two, and one match ended in a draw. Swansea scored six goals across those fixtures, while Lincoln scored five.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit second while Lincoln City are placed eighth.