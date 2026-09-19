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Championship
team-logoLincoln City
LNER Stadium
team-logoSwansea City
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Lincoln City vs Swansea City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lincoln City vs Swansea City
Lincoln City
Swansea City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage / Platform Link

India

FanCode

fancode.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

United Kingdom

Sky Sports / iFollow

skysports.com

France

beIN Sports France

beinsports.com/france

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Algeria

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Australia

beIN Sports Australia

beinsports.com/au

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.com/nl-nl

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

dazn.com/be-BE

Czech Republic

Premier Sport

premiersport.cz

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Viaplay Finland

viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ

skysport.co.nz

International / Other Regions

Swans TV / Club iFollow Stream

swanseacity.com/swans-tv

How to watch Lincoln City vs Swansea City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
LNER Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln City and Swansea City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln City vs Swansea City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lincoln City vs Swansea City Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Cohen

Lincoln City manager Chris Cohen has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos is similarly yet to provide a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data available for the away side at this stage. Updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

LIN

LIN - Form

BLB
D0-0
SOU
D1-1
BOU
L4-0
PNE
W0-1
BRC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SWA

SWA - Form

DER
W0-3
WAT
W2-0
WRE
D0-0
SOU
L3-1
BUR
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lincoln City head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Bristol City in the Championship, following a 1-0 victory over Preston North End three days earlier. A 4-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup sits between those wins and earlier draws against Southampton and Blackburn Rovers. Lincoln have scored three goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

Swansea City's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Burnley, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 and Watford 2-0 in that period. The sole defeat was a 3-1 loss at home to Southampton. A goalless draw with Wrexham rounds out the run. Swansea have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Lincoln CityDrawSwansea City
2
1
2
League Two
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
League Two
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
0
FT
League Two
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
League Two
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
2
FT
League Two
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2005, when Lincoln City won 1-0 at home in League Two. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which all took place in League Two between 2003 and 2005, Lincoln won two, Swansea won two, and one match ended in a draw. Swansea scored six goals across those fixtures, while Lincoln scored five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit second while Lincoln City are placed eighth.

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