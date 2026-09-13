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LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoBarcelona
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Levante vs Barcelona: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 15:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Levante vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-3-3
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Formation
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
M. RyanM. RyanA. De La FuenteA. De La FuenteM. SanchezM. SanchezN. PerezN. PerezA. MandiA. MandiJ. OlasagastiJ. OlasagastiE. BardeliE. BardeliO. ReyO. ReyT. FernandezT. FernandezI. RomeroI. RomeroR. BrugueR. BrugueJ. GarciaJ. GarciaE. GarciaE. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinX. EspartX. EspartPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalM. BernalM. BernalF. LopezF. LopezA. GordonA. GordonRaphinhaRaphinha
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-3-3
Levante

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • L. Castro
  • H. Flick

Levante boss Luis Castro will be without Alejandro Primo and Etta Eyong through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting his squad. His projected XI reads: Mathew Ryan; Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez, Aissa Mandi; Jon Olasagasti, Enzo Bardeli, Oriol Rey; Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero, Roger Brugue.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has four players sidelined: Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia are all absent through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Flick's projected XI is: Joan Garcia; Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LEV

LEV - Form

VIL
L1-0
ESP
L3-0
OSA
D0-0
BET
W5-2
MAL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BAR

BAR - Form

ELC
W0-5
ATH
W2-0
RAY
W5-2
VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Levante's last five matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Malaga in LaLiga, while their best result in the sequence was a 5-2 home win over Real Betis. Across those five games, Levante scored six goals and conceded five, with back-to-back defeats against Espanyol and Villarreal earlier in the run.

Barcelona have won all five of their last competitive fixtures, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three. Their most recent match was a 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord, and they also put five past both Valencia and Elche without reply in LaLiga. That run includes wins over Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, confirming a consistent pattern of clean sheets and high-scoring performances across competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LevanteDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
7Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at Camp Nou in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times, with one draw, scoring 15 goals to Levante's 10. The only match in that period not won by Barcelona was a 3-3 draw at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in May 2021.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4400172+1512
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
5401144+1012
W
L
W
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
5311115+610
L
W
W
D
W
4
SevillaSevillaSEV
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
W
L
W
W
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
422085+38
W
W
D
D
7
EspanyolEspanyolESP
521285+37
W
D
L
L
W
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
D
W
W
L
L
9
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
421176+17
L
W
D
W
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
52129907
W
L
W
L
D
11
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
521268-27
W
D
W
L
L
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
521258-37
L
L
W
W
D
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
41215505
D
W
D
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
411225-34
D
L
W
L
15
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
5113814-64
L
W
L
D
L
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
503225-33
D
D
L
L
D
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
402268-22
L
L
D
D
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
402217-62
D
L
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
5023613-72
D
L
L
L
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first, while Levante are placed 11th.

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