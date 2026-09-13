How to watch Levante vs Barcelona with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 15:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Levante boss Luis Castro will be without Alejandro Primo and Etta Eyong through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting his squad. His projected XI reads: Mathew Ryan; Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez, Aissa Mandi; Jon Olasagasti, Enzo Bardeli, Oriol Rey; Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero, Roger Brugue.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has four players sidelined: Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia are all absent through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Flick's projected XI is: Joan Garcia; Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Levante's last five matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Malaga in LaLiga, while their best result in the sequence was a 5-2 home win over Real Betis. Across those five games, Levante scored six goals and conceded five, with back-to-back defeats against Espanyol and Villarreal earlier in the run.

Barcelona have won all five of their last competitive fixtures, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three. Their most recent match was a 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord, and they also put five past both Valencia and Elche without reply in LaLiga. That run includes wins over Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, confirming a consistent pattern of clean sheets and high-scoring performances across competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at Camp Nou in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times, with one draw, scoring 15 goals to Levante's 10. The only match in that period not won by Barcelona was a 3-3 draw at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in May 2021.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first, while Levante are placed 11th.