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EFL Trophy
team-logoLeicester City
King Power Stadium
team-logoWalsall
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Chris Dickens
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Watch Leicester City vs. Walsall live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Leicester City vs Walsall
Leicester City
Walsall
EFL Trophy

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Leicester City vs Walsall in live EFL Trophy action today.

How to watch Leicester City vs Walsall with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomSky Sports+
IrelandSKY Sport+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
EFL Trophy - Game Week 3
King Power Stadium

Leicester City host Walsall at King Power Stadium in an EFL Trophy fixture that gives Russell Martin's side a chance to build momentum in a competition that often serves as a proving ground for squad depth.

Leicester sit second in their EFL Trophy group, with Walsall just behind them in third. The gap between the clubs in the league pyramid makes this a chance for Martin to rotate and assess fringe players, though the hosts will want a professional performance at home.

Martin's tenure at Leicester has drawn scrutiny from supporters. The Foxes drew 2-2 with Stevenage in their most recent League One outing, a result that extended a run of mixed form. Their last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with the standout result a 4-0 win away at Bromley.

Walsall arrive having lost their most recent match, a 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Newport County. The Saddlers sit third in League Two, having bounced back with a 3-1 win at Colchester United after an 11-game unbeaten start came to an end in a 4-2 defeat against leaders Salford City. A trip to King Power Stadium represents a stern test for a side that has conceded freely in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is thin in terms of recent meetings, which adds a degree of uncertainty to the occasion. Both managers are likely to use this fixture to give minutes to players who have seen limited action in league competition. The winner of this game, whether in 90 minutes or on penalties, will progress to the knockout stage.

Team news & squads

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