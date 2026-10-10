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League One
team-logoLeicester City
King Power Stadium
team-logoPeterborough United
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Leicester City vs Peterborough United: Worldwide League One broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Leicester City vs Peterborough United
Leicester City
Peterborough United
League One

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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League One - Game Week 10
King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Peterborough United will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Leicester City vs Peterborough United Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Martin

Russell Martin takes charge of Leicester City for this fixture, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of the match. The projected XI has not been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Robbie Savage leads Peterborough United into this game with similarly limited information available on absences or suspensions. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

LEI

LEI - Form

OXF
L0-4
STO
W3-4
BAR
D1-1
FUL
W6-1
STE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PET

PET - Form

BAR
W3-3
DON
L0-2
COL
W3-1
STO
L1-0
IPS
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leicester City head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on October 6. Earlier in that run, they put six goals past Fulham Academy and won 3-4 away at Stockport County in League One. Across those five matches, Leicester scored 15 goals but also conceded 11, pointing to an open and unpredictable side.

Peterborough United's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Ipswich Academy 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on October 6, their most recent result. In League One specifically, they lost 1-0 to Stockport County and 0-2 to Doncaster Rovers. Across all five matches, Peterborough scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leicester CityDrawPeterborough United
3
0
2
Club Friendlies
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
3
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
FT
FA Cup
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
5
FT
Championship
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
2
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
1
FT
Championship
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
2
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
0
FT
Championship
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
0
FT
11Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly on July 5, 2025, with Leicester City winning 3-1. Before that, the sides met in the FA Cup in January 2018, when Leicester ran out 5-1 winners away at Peterborough. Across the five most recent recorded meetings, Leicester hold the stronger overall record, with the majority of results going in their favour.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
95131611+516
W
L
W
W
W
2
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
851285+316
D
W
W
W
L
3
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
8431147+715
W
L
D
D
W
4
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
7421136+714
D
D
W
W
W
5
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
84131710+713
W
D
L
W
L
6
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
83411311+213
D
D
W
D
W
7
ReadingReadingREA
83321710+712
D
D
W
L
W
8
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
93331415-112
L
W
D
L
D
9
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
833268-212
D
D
W
W
L
10
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
6321137+611
D
W
W
L
W
11
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
83141311+210
L
W
L
D
W
12
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
82421316-310
D
W
W
D
L
13
StevenageStevenageSTE
7232118+39
L
W
W
D
D
14
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
7232911-29
D
W
L
W
D
15
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
7223131308
L
D
L
L
W
16
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
72231214-28
L
L
D
W
L
17
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
72231013-38
D
D
L
L
W
18
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
7223712-58
D
L
L
W
W
19
BromleyBromleyBRO
7223818-108
W
D
L
L
L
20
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
714279-27
L
L
D
D
W
21
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
713389-16
W
L
L
D
D
22
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
7061810-26
D
D
D
L
D
23
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
8125413-95
L
L
D
L
D
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
7115512-74
L
D
L
W
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League One, Leicester City sit in 14th place while Peterborough United are down in 23rd, meaning the away side are among the clubs fighting to avoid the bottom of the division. Both teams need points for very different reasons.

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