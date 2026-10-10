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How to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

League One - Game Week 10 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 King Power Stadium

Today's game between Leicester City and Peterborough United will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester City vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Russell Martin takes charge of Leicester City for this fixture, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of the match. The projected XI has not been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Robbie Savage leads Peterborough United into this game with similarly limited information available on absences or suspensions. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Leicester City head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on October 6. Earlier in that run, they put six goals past Fulham Academy and won 3-4 away at Stockport County in League One. Across those five matches, Leicester scored 15 goals but also conceded 11, pointing to an open and unpredictable side.

Peterborough United's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Ipswich Academy 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on October 6, their most recent result. In League One specifically, they lost 1-0 to Stockport County and 0-2 to Doncaster Rovers. Across all five matches, Peterborough scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly on July 5, 2025, with Leicester City winning 3-1. Before that, the sides met in the FA Cup in January 2018, when Leicester ran out 5-1 winners away at Peterborough. Across the five most recent recorded meetings, Leicester hold the stronger overall record, with the majority of results going in their favour.

Standings

In League One, Leicester City sit in 14th place while Peterborough United are down in 23rd, meaning the away side are among the clubs fighting to avoid the bottom of the division. Both teams need points for very different reasons.