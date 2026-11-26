How to watch Leganes vs Sabadell with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 27 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadio Butarque

Leganes host Sabadell in the Segunda Division at Estadio Butarque, with two mid-table sides separated by a single place in the standings.

Luis Miguel Carrion's team arrive in good shape. Leganes have won three of their last five matches, including a 3-1 home victory over Burgos and a 3-1 away win at FC Andorra on 20 November.

They also advanced in the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 win away at Trival Valderas. Defeats to Albacete and Real Valladolid earlier in November show they can still be got at, though, with seven goals conceded across those two games.

Sabadell, under Ferran Costa, have found points harder to collect. They drew 1-1 with Granada in their latest league outing and have gone four league games without a win.

There was a lift in the cup, where Sabadell beat Utebo 3-0 on 18 November. Their league form includes a goalless draw at Real Sociedad B and a 2-0 loss to Eldense.

The two sides sit 15th and 14th respectively, so three points could matter at either end of the mid-table pack. Here is everything you need to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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