How to watch Leganes vs Burgos CF with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 13 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadio Butarque

Leganes host Burgos CF at Estadio Butarque in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Luis Miguel Carrion's side sit 18th in the standings, while the visitors arrive in third place and in the kind of form that makes them genuine promotion contenders.

Leganes come into this match on a difficult run. They have lost three of their last five league games and were beaten 3-1 by Albacete in their most recent Segunda Division outing. A Copa del Rey win over Trival Valderas last week offered some relief, but the league form is the pressing concern.

Burgos CF present a sharp contrast. Sergio Francisco's side have won four of their last five across all competitions, including back-to-back Segunda Division victories before the cup break. They beat Celta Fortuna 2-1 last time out in the league and carry confidence into this trip south.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. Burgos have won the last two meetings between these sides, including a 2-1 victory at Estadio Butarque in November 2025. Leganes will be looking to end that run on home soil.

With Leganes in need of points to climb away from the relegation zone and Burgos eyeing a statement result to keep pace with the automatic promotion places, there is plenty at stake when the two sides meet at Estadio Butarque.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leganes vs Burgos CF, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads