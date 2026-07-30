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Club Friendlies
team-logoLeeds United
team-logoSunderland
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Leeds United vs Sunderland: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Sunderland
Leeds United
Sunderland
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Leeds United and Sunderland will kick-off at 31 Jul 2026, 00:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Leeds United ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups available for Daniel Farke's side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information is confirmed.

Sunderland have also not published confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Regis Le Bris's squad at this time. Further information will follow as it becomes available.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

BUR
W3-1
TOT
D1-1
BHA
W1-0
WHU
L3-0
WRE
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

MUN
D0-0
EVE
W1-3
CHE
W2-1
YOR
W1-5
LIV
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Leeds United have a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 friendly defeat to Wrexham on July 25. Earlier in the run, Leeds beat Brighton 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Tottenham in the Premier League, but suffered a 3-0 loss to West Ham on the final league day. They scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Sunderland's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 friendly defeat to Liverpool on July 25, though before that they beat York City 5-1 in pre-season. In the Premier League, Sunderland won their final two league games, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea and a 3-1 win at Everton, and drew 0-0 with Manchester United. They scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawSunderland
1
3
1
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 3, 2026, when Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Sunderland hosted Leeds in December 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings, which also include three Championship fixtures from the 2024-25 season, Leeds have one win, Sunderland have one win, and three matches ended level.

Standings

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