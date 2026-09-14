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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoNewcastle United
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Leeds United vs Newcastle United: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Newcastle United
Leeds United
Newcastle United
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Formation
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
J. TraffordJ. TraffordT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. JustinJ. JustinN. ElvediN. ElvediE. AmpaduE. AmpaduN. OkaforN. OkaforJ. BogleJ. BogleG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonA. StachA. StachA. TanakaA. TanakaD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinL. HornicekL. HornicekA. DedicA. DedicL. HallL. HallS. BotmanS. BotmanM. ThiawM. ThiawN. GonzalezN. GonzalezJ. WillockJ. WillockJ. RamseyJ. RamseyH. BarnesH. BarnesA. ElangaA. ElangaY. WissaY. Wissa
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
3-4-2-1
Leeds United

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • M. Jaissle

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Ilia Gruev through injury for Leeds. The projected XI lines up with James Trafford in goal, a back four of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, and Ethan Ampadu, with Noah Okafor, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Ao Tanaka supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle is missing Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula, and Ewen Jaouen. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Malick Thiaw in defence, and Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, and Yoane Wissa completing the lineup.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
BRE
D1-1
BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEW

NEW - Form

LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
BOU
D2-2
MIL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, though their two Premier League draws — 1-1 against Brighton and 1-1 against Brentford — show they are competitive at this level. Their two wins both came against Nottingham Forest, including a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory.

Newcastle have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, while a 2-0 Premier League win at Tottenham stands as their standout performance. The Magpies have not lost in their last three matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawNewcastle United
0
3
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
4
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-3 win for Newcastle at St James' Park in January 2026, a high-scoring Premier League encounter. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Newcastle have won two, Leeds have won one, and two have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
10
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
11
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Leeds United are currently 10th and Newcastle United sit one place above them in 9th.

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