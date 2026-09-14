How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at 14 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Ilia Gruev through injury for Leeds. The projected XI lines up with James Trafford in goal, a back four of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi, and Ethan Ampadu, with Noah Okafor, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Ao Tanaka supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle is missing Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula, and Ewen Jaouen. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Malick Thiaw in defence, and Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, and Yoane Wissa completing the lineup.

Form

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, though their two Premier League draws — 1-1 against Brighton and 1-1 against Brentford — show they are competitive at this level. Their two wins both came against Nottingham Forest, including a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory.

Newcastle have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, while a 2-0 Premier League win at Tottenham stands as their standout performance. The Magpies have not lost in their last three matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-3 win for Newcastle at St James' Park in January 2026, a high-scoring Premier League encounter. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Newcastle have won two, Leeds have won one, and two have ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United are currently 10th and Newcastle United sit one place above them in 9th.