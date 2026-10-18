International Coverage

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury as Leeds prepare their probable XI of James Trafford, Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Noah Okafor. No suspensions are reported for the home side.

Michael Carrick faces a significant absentee list, with Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw all ruled out. United's projected XI is: Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leeds have taken three points, two draws, and suffered two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal, and their heaviest result in the run was a 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. The one bright spot was a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United in September.

Manchester United have won none of their last five matches, collecting two draws and losing three times, scoring three goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they have also lost to Manchester City and Brighton in that run. The solitary draw of note came at Tottenham, where they shared a 1-1 result in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these clubs have been tight and largely inconclusive. The most recent competitive fixture ended 1-2 to Leeds at Old Trafford in April 2026, while a home match at Elland Road earlier that season finished level. Across the last five recorded meetings, including pre-season friendlies, neither side has dominated, with the results split and goal margins narrow throughout the series.

Standings

Leeds' seventh-place standing puts them comfortably in the upper half and within reach of European contention, while United's 13th-place position leaves them uncomfortably close to the bottom half — adding genuine urgency to their need for a result on the road.