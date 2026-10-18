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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoManchester United
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Leeds United vs Manchester United: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Manchester United
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

DAZN

Angola

DStv Now

DStv

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Armenia

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Austria

Belgium

Play Sports

Play Sports

Brazil

CBF TV

CBF TV

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 2

Diema Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Arena Sport

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

Cytavision

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay

Egypt

TOD

TOD

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

Go3 Estonia

Ethiopia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Finland

Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

France

Canal+

Canal+

Gabon

Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Gambia

DStv Now

DStv

United States

Peacock

Peacock

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-5-2
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. TraffordJ. TraffordN. ElvediN. ElvediJ. JustinJ. JustinT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. BogleJ. BogleA. TanakaA. TanakaG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonE. AmpaduE. AmpaduA. StachA. StachD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinN. OkaforN. OkaforS. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotM. CunhaM. CunhaY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-5-2
Leeds United

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • M. Carrick

Daniel Farke will be without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury as Leeds prepare their probable XI of James Trafford, Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Noah Okafor. No suspensions are reported for the home side.

Michael Carrick faces a significant absentee list, with Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw all ruled out. United's projected XI is: Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
CRY
D0-0
ARS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leeds have taken three points, two draws, and suffered two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal, and their heaviest result in the run was a 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. The one bright spot was a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United in September.

Manchester United have won none of their last five matches, collecting two draws and losing three times, scoring three goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they have also lost to Manchester City and Brighton in that run. The solitary draw of note came at Tottenham, where they shared a 1-1 result in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawManchester United
1
2
2
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

Recent meetings between these clubs have been tight and largely inconclusive. The most recent competitive fixture ended 1-2 to Leeds at Old Trafford in April 2026, while a home match at Elland Road earlier that season finished level. Across the last five recorded meetings, including pre-season friendlies, neither side has dominated, with the results split and goal margins narrow throughout the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
14
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
15
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
17
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
19
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Leeds' seventh-place standing puts them comfortably in the upper half and within reach of European contention, while United's 13th-place position leaves them uncomfortably close to the bottom half — adding genuine urgency to their need for a result on the road.

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