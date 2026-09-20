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How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Leeds United and Crystal Palace will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups
Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back line of James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi, and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are set to anchor the midfield, with Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Harry Wilson are all listed as injured and will play no part.
Pierre Sage is set to deploy Walter Benitez in goal for Crystal Palace, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, and Jaydee Canvot in defence alongside Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Quinten Timber are projected in central midfield, with Joergen Strand Larsen leading the line. Axel Disasi is suspended, while Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Dean Henderson are all ruled out through injury.
Form
Leeds United head into this fixture with two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on September 14, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. The one blemish was a heavy 6-3 loss to Chelsea in the cup. Across the five matches, Leeds scored nine goals and conceded eight.
Crystal Palace have won three of their last five games across all competitions, with two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan on September 17. Prior to that, Palace lost 3-2 at home to Ipswich Town in the Premier League, though they had won 3-2 at Fulham and 3-0 against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Palace scored 12 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a Premier League draw at Selhurst Park in March 2026. Before that, Leeds beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at Elland Road in December 2025. Across the five most recent fixtures in the dataset, Leeds hold two wins to Crystal Palace's one, with two draws, and the sides have scored nine goals combined.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|12
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|+11
|10
W
W
D
L
W
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|8
W
D
D
W
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|8
L
D
D
W
W
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
W
L
D
W
D
|9
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|10
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|6
D
W
D
D
|11
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
W
L
L
W
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
L
W
D
D
L
|13
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|4
L
D
W
L
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
L
D
W
L
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
W
L
D
L
L
|16
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
D
D
D
L
|17
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|18
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|3
W
L
L
L
L
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
L
D
D
L
L
|20
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
L
In the Premier League table, Leeds United sit fourth while Crystal Palace are 16th. That gap tells the story of the fixture: Leeds are pushing towards the European places while Palace are fighting to climb away from the bottom of the division.