International Coverage

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Brentford will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back four of Jayden Bogle, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon and Tarik Muharemovic. Ethan Ampadu and James Justin sit in midfield alongside Anton Stach, with Harry Wilson, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin further forward. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad.

Keith Andrews has his own absentees to manage, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo and Yehor Yarmoliuk all ruled out. The Brentford projected XI lines up with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a back line of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter, and Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago leading the attack. No players are suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leeds have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-1 friendly draw against Manchester United that ended in a loss on the data record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest, following a 1-0 Premier League victory at the same ground three days earlier. A 4-0 friendly win over Augsburg also features in that five-match run. Leeds have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five games.

Brentford's form reads four wins and one draw from their last five. The Bees beat Birmingham 6-1 in the Carabao Cup most recently, and their 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham on August 22 stands as the standout result. A 7-0 friendly demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt also appears in the sequence. Brentford have scored 17 goals across those five matches and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at Elland Road on March 21, 2026, in a Premier League fixture that offered little in the way of goals. The previous encounter, at the Gtech Community Stadium in December 2025, also finished level at 1-1. Across the last five Premier League meetings between Leeds and Brentford, neither side has managed more than two wins, with Brentford's most emphatic result being a 5-2 home victory in September 2022. Leeds' best return in that period was a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Leeds United sit ninth while Brentford are placed fourth after two rounds of fixtures.