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Premier League
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Elland Road
team-logoBrentford
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Leeds United vs Brentford: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Brentford
Leeds United
Brentford
Premier League

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How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Brentford will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Brentford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Brentford Probable lineups

3-4-3
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
1J. Trafford15J. Bijol6J. Rodon5T. Muharemovic2J. Bogle4E. Ampadu24J. Justin18A. Stach10H. Wilson9D. Calvert-Lewin11B. Aaronson1C. Kelleher20K. Ajer22N. Collins23K. Lewis-Potter33M. Kayode7K. Schade8M. Jensen27V. Janelt18M. Sangare11D. Ouattara9I. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
3-4-3
Leeds United

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • K. Andrews

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back four of Jayden Bogle, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon and Tarik Muharemovic. Ethan Ampadu and James Justin sit in midfield alongside Anton Stach, with Harry Wilson, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin further forward. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev are both absent through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad.

Keith Andrews has his own absentees to manage, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo and Yehor Yarmoliuk all ruled out. The Brentford projected XI lines up with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a back line of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter, and Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago leading the attack. No players are suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

RBL
W2-0
MUN
L1-1
FCA
W4-0
NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LIV
D1-1
REN
W2-4
SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leeds have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-1 friendly draw against Manchester United that ended in a loss on the data record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest, following a 1-0 Premier League victory at the same ground three days earlier. A 4-0 friendly win over Augsburg also features in that five-match run. Leeds have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five games.

Brentford's form reads four wins and one draw from their last five. The Bees beat Birmingham 6-1 in the Carabao Cup most recently, and their 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham on August 22 stands as the standout result. A 7-0 friendly demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt also appears in the sequence. Brentford have scored 17 goals across those five matches and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawBrentford
1
3
1
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
5
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at Elland Road on March 21, 2026, in a Premier League fixture that offered little in the way of goals. The previous encounter, at the Gtech Community Stadium in December 2025, also finished level at 1-1. Across the last five Premier League meetings between Leeds and Brentford, neither side has managed more than two wins, with Brentford's most emphatic result being a 5-2 home victory in September 2022. Leeds' best return in that period was a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
8
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
11
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
14
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the early Premier League table, Leeds United sit ninth while Brentford are placed fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

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