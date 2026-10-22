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Europa League
team-logoLech Poznan
Stadion Poznan
team-logoSunderland
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Lech Poznan vs Sunderland: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lech Poznan vs Sunderland
Lech Poznan
Sunderland
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Poland

Polsat Sport 1 / Polsat Box Go

Polsat Sport

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Frederiksen

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off, and team news will be updated closer to the match.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris takes his side to Poland without confirmed lineup details available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad, and further updates are expected before kick-off.

Form

LCH

LCH - Form

CRY
L4-0
RAR
W5-1
SLA
W1-4
B04
L0-4
KKI
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

AZ
W1-0
MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
BOU
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lech Poznan head into this fixture with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was an impressive 6-1 Ekstraklasa win over Korona Kielce, though that followed a 0-4 Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the run, Lech posted a 5-1 win over Radomiak Radom and a 1-4 victory at Slask Wroclaw, though a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in Europe also features. Across the five matches, Lech scored sixteen goals and conceded ten.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth, which followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Torreense. Earlier in the run, Sunderland lost 0-2 to Brighton and 5-3 to Manchester City in the league, with a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar the other positive result. Le Bris's side scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Sunderland.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Lech Poznan sit 36th and Sunderland are 9th — a gap in positions that reflects Sunderland's marginally better continental record, though both clubs remain in territory where results in this fixture carry real weight for their hopes of progressing in the competition.

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