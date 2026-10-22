International Coverage

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off, and team news will be updated closer to the match.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris takes his side to Poland without confirmed lineup details available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad, and further updates are expected before kick-off.

Form

Lech Poznan head into this fixture with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was an impressive 6-1 Ekstraklasa win over Korona Kielce, though that followed a 0-4 Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the run, Lech posted a 5-1 win over Radomiak Radom and a 1-4 victory at Slask Wroclaw, though a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in Europe also features. Across the five matches, Lech scored sixteen goals and conceded ten.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth, which followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Torreense. Earlier in the run, Sunderland lost 0-2 to Brighton and 5-3 to Manchester City in the league, with a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar the other positive result. Le Bris's side scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Sunderland.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Lech Poznan sit 36th and Sunderland are 9th — a gap in positions that reflects Sunderland's marginally better continental record, though both clubs remain in territory where results in this fixture carry real weight for their hopes of progressing in the competition.