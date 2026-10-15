International Coverage

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Niels Frederiksen's Lech Poznan squad details have not yet been confirmed, and updates on injuries or suspensions will be added as they become available ahead of kick-off.

Carles Martinez has not yet released his confirmed squad for the trip to Poznan, and Leverkusen's injury and suspension list for this fixture will be updated closer to the match.

Form

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a 5-1 victory against Radomiak Radom during this run. The low point was a 4-0 Europa League defeat to Crystal Palace. Across the five matches, Lech scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, without a single defeat in this run. Their most recent result was a 3-4 win at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin during this stretch. A 2-2 draw with Augsburg is the only dropped points across the five fixtures. Leverkusen scored 13 goals and conceded six across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

In the Europa League group standings, Bayer Leverkusen sit in eighth place while Lech Poznan are positioned 35th, a gap that reflects Leverkusen's stronger start to the continental campaign and places them in a considerably more comfortable position heading into this fixture.