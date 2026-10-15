Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoLech Poznan
Stadion Poznan
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
Lech Poznan
Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Ireland

TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Philippines

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Russia

Okko Sport

Okko Sport

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Vietnam (via regional stream)

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Frederiksen

Niels Frederiksen's Lech Poznan squad details have not yet been confirmed, and updates on injuries or suspensions will be added as they become available ahead of kick-off.

Carles Martinez has not yet released his confirmed squad for the trip to Poznan, and Leverkusen's injury and suspension list for this fixture will be updated closer to the match.

Form

LCH

LCH - Form

RAK
W1-0
GOR
L2-1
CRY
L4-0
RAR
W5-1
SLA
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

FCU
W4-0
FCA
D2-2
CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
M05
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lech Poznan have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 win over Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa, and they also posted a 5-1 victory against Radomiak Radom during this run. The low point was a 4-0 Europa League defeat to Crystal Palace. Across the five matches, Lech scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Bayer Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, without a single defeat in this run. Their most recent result was a 3-4 win at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin during this stretch. A 2-2 draw with Augsburg is the only dropped points across the five fixtures. Leverkusen scored 13 goals and conceded six across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Lech Poznan and Bayer Leverkusen. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League group standings, Bayer Leverkusen sit in eighth place while Lech Poznan are positioned 35th, a gap that reflects Leverkusen's stronger start to the continental campaign and places them in a considerably more comfortable position heading into this fixture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google