How to watch Le Puy vs Paris 13 Atletico with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Le Puy host Paris 13 Atletico in Ligue 3, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to arrest recent inconsistency.

Le Puy come into this match in reasonable shape. Three wins from their last five across all competitions suggest a side with momentum, and their Coupe de France campaign has provided some confidence-building results.

Paris 13 Atletico arrive with less certainty. Back-to-back defeats — including a 2-0 Coupe de France loss to Red Star — have put pressure on their form, and they have not won in Ligue 3 since their victory over Rouen in October.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight. Their last four meetings have produced just one decisive result, with draws dominating the fixture history.

With both teams separated by a single position in the standings, this is a match with real implications for the lower half of the Ligue 3 table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Le Puy vs Paris 13 Atletico.

Team news & squads