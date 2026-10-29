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Match Preview

CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 29 Oct 2026 - 22:00

LD Alajuelense host FC Motagua in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with two of Central America's most established club sides meeting in a fixture that carries real weight in the group standings.

Alajuelense come into this one in mixed domestic form. The Costa Rican side have gone W-D-D in their last three matches, most recently beating Municipal Perez Zeledon 1-0 in the Primera Division. Their continental form is tighter, with a 0-0 draw against Motagua in the reverse fixture still fresh.

Motagua arrive with momentum from Liga Nacional action. The Honduran side have won two of their last three league games, including a 2-0 victory over Juticalpa, and will look to build on that consistency on the road.

The two sides met just days ago in this same competition, playing out a goalless draw. That result means both clubs know exactly what is at stake and will be eager to find a decisive edge in this return meeting.

Read on for everything you need to watch the match live.

Team news & squads