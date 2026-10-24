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Serie A
team-logoLazio
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
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TV Guide & Streaming
Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913
Lazio
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Website / Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

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Australia

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Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Czech Republic

Sport 1

sport1tv.cz

Denmark

TV2 Sport X

tv2.dk

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

DAZN / Sky Sport

dazn.com

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

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ESPN / Disney+

disneyplus.com

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Ziggo Sport

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Eleven Sports / Canal+

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Portugal

Sport TV

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STARZPLAY

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SPOTV

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Spain

DAZN

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DAZN

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United States

Paramount+ / Peacock

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Disney+

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Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Lazio host Parma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Serie A, with the league leaders looking to extend their impressive start to the 2026/27 season.

Gennaro Gattuso's side arrive in outstanding form. Their 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend underlined their title credentials, and they now sit second in Serie A, level on points with Inter at the top.

Isaksen was unplayable at the Allianz Stadium, and Noslin continued his rich vein of form as a centre-forward. Lazio have won six of their seven league games and are being taken seriously as genuine contenders.

Parma arrive in a very different state of mind. Alberto Gilardino's team were beaten 3-0 by Torino on Monday, a second straight heavy defeat following the 3-0 loss to Inter the week before. They sit bottom of the table and have won just one of their last five league games.

A Simeone double did the damage in Turin, and Parma's defensive record is raising serious concerns. Gilardino needs a response, and quickly.

This fixture pits the league's form team against a side in urgent need of points. TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 Probable lineups

4-3-3
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
page.match.formation.title
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3-5-2
C. MandasC. MandasJ. SutaloJ. SutaloO. ProvstgaardO. ProvstgaardN. TavaresN. TavaresR. Floriani MussoliniR. Floriani MussoliniK. TaylorK. TaylorR. BelahyaneR. BelahyaneD. FrattesiD. FrattesiM. ZaccagniM. ZaccagniG. IsaksenG. IsaksenT. NoslinT. NoslinE. CorviE. CorviE. Del PratoE. Del PratoM. TroiloM. TroiloD. CarlosD. CarlosE. ValeriE. ValeriA. BernabeA. BernabeS. BritschgiS. BritschgiG. FabbianG. FabbianM. KeitaM. KeitaD. RomeroD. Romeroteam-logoS. Lontani
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
4-3-3
Lazio

Starting XI

Parma Calcio 1913

Manager

  • G. Gattuso
  • A. Gilardino

Gattuso is without Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Matteo Cancellieri and Kenneth Taylor through injury, though his projected XI remains strong. Christos Mandas starts in goal, with Josip Sutalo and Oliver Provstgaard in central defence, Nuno Tavares and Romano Floriani Mussolini as the full-backs, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Reda Belahyane and Davide Frattesi in midfield. Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin and Mattia Zaccagni form the attack.

Gilardino must plan without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Pontus Almqvist and Lautaro Valenti. His probable lineup has Edoardo Corvi in goal, a back four of Mariano Troilo, Diego Carlos, Enrico Del Prato and Emanuele Valeri, with Adrian Bernabe, Sascha Britschgi and Giovanni Fabbian in the middle, and Mandela Keita, David Romero and El Bilal Toure leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

LAZ

LAZ - Form

VEN
W0-2
ARE
W2-0
JUV
D3-3
MON
W3-1
JUV
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PAR

PAR - Form

MON
D1-1
COM
L2-1
GEN
W2-1
INT
L3-0
TOR
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lazio have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent result the 3-0 victory at Juventus in Serie A. They also beat Monza 3-1 and Venezia 2-0 in the league during this run, and have scored eight goals while conceding just one in their last four competitive fixtures.

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Torino, following a 3-0 loss to Inter before that. Their only win in this period came against Genoa, 2-1 in Serie A. Across five matches they have scored four goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LazioDrawParma Calcio 1913
2
2
1
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in April 2026, a result that followed Lazio's 1-0 win at Parma in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lazio have won twice, Parma once, with two draws, and the sides have shared 10 goals across those meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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