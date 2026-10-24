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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Lazio host Parma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Serie A, with the league leaders looking to extend their impressive start to the 2026/27 season.

Gennaro Gattuso's side arrive in outstanding form. Their 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend underlined their title credentials, and they now sit second in Serie A, level on points with Inter at the top.

Isaksen was unplayable at the Allianz Stadium, and Noslin continued his rich vein of form as a centre-forward. Lazio have won six of their seven league games and are being taken seriously as genuine contenders.

Parma arrive in a very different state of mind. Alberto Gilardino's team were beaten 3-0 by Torino on Monday, a second straight heavy defeat following the 3-0 loss to Inter the week before. They sit bottom of the table and have won just one of their last five league games.

A Simeone double did the damage in Turin, and Parma's defensive record is raising serious concerns. Gilardino needs a response, and quickly.

This fixture pits the league's form team against a side in urgent need of points. TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

Team news & squads

Gattuso is without Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Matteo Cancellieri and Kenneth Taylor through injury, though his projected XI remains strong. Christos Mandas starts in goal, with Josip Sutalo and Oliver Provstgaard in central defence, Nuno Tavares and Romano Floriani Mussolini as the full-backs, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Reda Belahyane and Davide Frattesi in midfield. Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin and Mattia Zaccagni form the attack.

Gilardino must plan without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Pontus Almqvist and Lautaro Valenti. His probable lineup has Edoardo Corvi in goal, a back four of Mariano Troilo, Diego Carlos, Enrico Del Prato and Emanuele Valeri, with Adrian Bernabe, Sascha Britschgi and Giovanni Fabbian in the middle, and Mandela Keita, David Romero and El Bilal Toure leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lazio have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent result the 3-0 victory at Juventus in Serie A. They also beat Monza 3-1 and Venezia 2-0 in the league during this run, and have scored eight goals while conceding just one in their last four competitive fixtures.

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Torino, following a 3-0 loss to Inter before that. Their only win in this period came against Genoa, 2-1 in Serie A. Across five matches they have scored four goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in April 2026, a result that followed Lazio's 1-0 win at Parma in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lazio have won twice, Parma once, with two draws, and the sides have shared 10 goals across those meetings.