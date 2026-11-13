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NFL
Las Vegas RaidersLas Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium
Seattle SeahawksSeattle Seahawks
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How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza aims to crack the Seahawks' defense, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, as well as kick-off time and team news

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is set to make his first career NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) against the top-ranked defense of the Seattle Seahawks (5-4)

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reunites with the defending Super Bowl champion franchise he helped lead to a title as offensive coordinator last season.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

  • The Fernando Mendoza Era Begins: Following the trade deadline move that sent veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round draft pick, 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first career NFL start.
  • Coaching Reunion: First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko face their former team. Both coaches helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl LX title last season before departing for Las Vegas, where Kubiak has lifted the Raiders' offense into the league's top 10 in points and yards.
  • Defensive Struggles: While the offense has surged, Las Vegas enters Week 10 ranked last in the NFL in total yards allowed and last against the run, surrendering 151.2 rushing yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry.
  • Clean Bill of Health: The Raiders boast one of the league's healthiest rosters with only four players listed on Thursday's Las Vegas Raiders injury report:
  • Full Participation: Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder/elbow) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday, alongside tight end Ian Thomas (ankle).
  • Limited Participation: Defensive tackle Thomas Booker (ankle) and starting right guard Trey Zuhn (concussion) were limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

  • Drew Lock Under Center: Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out with ribs and quadricep injuries, with Seattle eyeing a Week 12 return following their Week 11 bye. Backup Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start despite being limited in practice with right elbow and oblique issues. Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in relief.
  • League-Best Defense: Head coach Mike Macdonald brings the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense into Allegiant Stadium. Seattle leads the league in fewest total yards allowed (244.2 per game) while ranking in the top five in points allowed (18.0 per game), takeaways (13), and quarterback pressure rate (27%). Macdonald also holds a 4–0 career record against rookie quarterbacks.
  • Lengthy Injury Report: Ahead of their Week 11 bye, Seattle listed 15 players on Thursday's Seattle Seahawks injury report
  • Ruled Out / Did Not Participate: Along with Sam Darnold, left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive tackles Leonard Williams (stinger) and Brandon Pili (back) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, while defensive tackle Jarran Reed missed both days for a personal matter.
  • Positive Upgrades: Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday after missing two games. Left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) returned to limited practice on Thursday after a two-game absence, and All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in full following a Wednesday rest day.
  • Limited Linebackers & Line: Guard Anthony Bradford (knee) and linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), Derick Hall (back), Patrick O'Connell (toe), and Connor O'Toole (foot) were all limited participants through Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR

Form

Seattle Seahawks
SEA

All Games

San Francisco 49ers
SF
38
17
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
New York Jets
NYJ
33
38
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
21
35
Los Angeles Rams
LA
L
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
30
33
Buffalo Bills
BUF
L
New England Patriots
NE
45
17
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
Matches played5
Points scored123

All Games

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
3
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
W
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
34
Chicago Bears
CHI
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
20
3
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
W
Denver Broncos
DEN
17
14
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
29
32
San Francisco 49ers
SF
L
Matches played5
Points scored97

Head to Head

Las Vegas Raiders
Draw
Seattle Seahawks
2
1
2
NFL Preseason
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
23
Las Vegas Raiders badge
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
23
FT
NFL
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
34
Las Vegas Raiders badge
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
40
FT
NFL Preseason
Las Vegas Raiders badge
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
20
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
7
FT
NFL Preseason
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
Las Vegas Raiders badge
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
15
FT
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders badge
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
3
Seattle Seahawks badge
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
27
FT
101Points scored108

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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