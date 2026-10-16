How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm BST).

Following the Week 5 action, the Bills were the joint-highest scorers (with the Detroit Lions), having racked up 164 points. The AFC East pace-setters are now focused on extending the Raiders' losing streak to three games.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are looking to bounce back from a heavy loss to New England. Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed that quarterback Kirk Cousins remains firmly entrenched as the starter, shutting down any speculation regarding rookie backup Fernando Mendoza.

The biggest offensive boost comes from wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who has cleared concussion protocol and is ready to feature after missing Week 5. Star running back Ashton Jeanty, despite managing ongoing minor knocks, has practiced fully and declared himself the healthiest he has felt all season. He is confirmed to lead the backfield as Vegas attempts to kickstart its 28th-ranked rushing offense.

Official Raiders Injury Designations:

OUT : DT Tonka Hemingway (Concussion)

OUT (not activated from IR) : WR Dont'e Thornton (Hamstring), TE Carter Runyon (Foot)

Available : WR Jalen Nailor, RB Ashton Jeanty, TE Brock Bowers, G Spencer Burford, DT Folorunso Fatukasi

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) travel to the desert coming off a physical, overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. While quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook are fully healthy and ready to spearhead the league's joint-highest-scoring offense, Joe Brady's squad is limping into their upcoming Week 7 bye with several key players designated as questionable.

Starting offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) has been upgraded and is clear to play, but the pass-catching corps and defensive line are heavily hit. Wide receivers D.J. Moore and Joshua Palmer are both fighting shoulder injuries; they participated in light walkthroughs late in the week but remain true game-time decisions. Defensively, the interior line is thin, with anchoring defensive tackle Ed Oliver trying to work his way back from a knee scope.

Official Bills Injury Designations:

QUESTIONABLE : WR D.J. Moore (Shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE : WR Joshua Palmer (Shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE : DT Ed Oliver (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE : DT T.J. Sanders (Shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE : CB Dee Alford (Ankle)

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks