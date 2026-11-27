How to watch Las Palmas vs FC Andorra with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio de Gran Canaria

Las Palmas host FC Andorra at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Segunda Division, with both clubs in very different moods.

Albert Sanchez's side arrive in ninth place and fresh from a 2-0 win away at Sporting Gijon on November 22. That result came a week after a 1-0 home defeat to Granada, so the victory at El Molinon was a timely response.

Las Palmas have won four of their last five games in all competitions, including a 3-2 success at Real Oviedo and a 2-0 win over Eldense. The home crowd will expect that form to carry over.

FC Andorra sit 21st under Carles Manso and have lost their last three league games. They went down 3-1 to Leganes on November 20 and lost 2-1 at Almeria six days earlier.

The visitors do have a recent reminder of what they can do against this opponent. Andorra beat Las Palmas 5-1 on May 10, so Sanchez's players will not need extra motivation to start sharply.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time and how to follow the match.

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