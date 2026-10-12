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How to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Ratchaburi FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Kyoto Sanga FC and Ratchaburi FC will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Ratchaburi FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ranko Popovic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Kyoto Sanga FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ratchaburi FC head coach Worrawoot Srimaka is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension news currently on record. Team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Kyoto Sanga FC have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Machida Zelvia in the J. League, following an earlier 0-0 loss to the same opponent in the League Cup. Kyoto did show resilience earlier in that run, beating Fagiano Okayama FC 2-1 away from home and defeating Fujieda MYFC 1-0 in cup action. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded three.

Ratchaburi FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was an emphatic 6-0 Thai League victory over Sukhothai FC, though that followed a 4-6 defeat to Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League Elite. They also drew 1-1 with Rayong FC and beat Bangkok United 1-0 in domestic competition. Ratchaburi scored 14 goals across those five fixtures but conceded eight, reflecting an attacking approach that leaves them exposed defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kyoto Sanga FC and Ratchaburi FC. This fixture will provide the first recorded encounter between the two sides in the available dataset.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, both clubs are positioned at the lower end of the table, with Kyoto Sanga FC 12th and Ratchaburi FC 13th. That proximity means this match functions as a direct contest between two sides battling to avoid the bottom of the group, giving the fixture added urgency for both camps.