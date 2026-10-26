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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Kyoto Sanga FC host Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs arriving at this fixture under pressure to produce a result that matters on the continental stage.

Kyoto have had a turbulent run in the J. League of late, picking up back-to-back draws against Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers either side of a 3-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Their domestic form has left Ranko Popovic searching for consistency at a critical point of the season.

The one bright spot for Kyoto came in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing, a 1-0 win over Ratchaburi FC that showed they can find a different gear when the continental stakes are raised.

Newcastle Jets arrive from Australia having drawn their last two A-League Men fixtures, but their Champions League Elite campaign has been rough. A 7-1 loss to Kashima Antlers in September and a 3-1 defeat to Gamba Osaka in October have left Mark Milligan's side with serious ground to make up in the East group.

Kyoto sit ninth in the East standings while Newcastle Jets are placed 16th, meaning the Jets effectively need a result here to keep any realistic hope alive in the competition. For Kyoto, a win would consolidate their position and ease the pressure that has built through their inconsistent domestic run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Kyoto Sanga FC are managed by Ranko Popovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. A projected lineup has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan also has no confirmed squad absences listed at this stage. No probable starting XI has been announced, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Kyoto Sanga FC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Gamba Osaka in the J. League, continuing a pattern of dropped points at home. Across those five matches, Kyoto scored six goals and conceded seven, with their only win coming in the AFC Champions League Elite against Ratchaburi FC by a 1-0 margin.

Newcastle Jets have won none of their last five, recording two draws and three losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC in the A-League Men, while their heaviest defeat in this run was a 7-1 loss to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite in September. The Jets scored seven goals and conceded 14 across those five fixtures, with no clean sheets recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets. This fixture therefore has no recorded history to draw from in the provided dataset.