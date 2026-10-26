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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoKyoto Sanga FC
team-logoNewcastle Jets
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Watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets
Kyoto Sanga FC
Newcastle Jets
AFC Champions League Elite

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Match Preview

Kyoto Sanga FC host Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs arriving at this fixture under pressure to produce a result that matters on the continental stage.

Kyoto have had a turbulent run in the J. League of late, picking up back-to-back draws against Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers either side of a 3-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Their domestic form has left Ranko Popovic searching for consistency at a critical point of the season.

The one bright spot for Kyoto came in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing, a 1-0 win over Ratchaburi FC that showed they can find a different gear when the continental stakes are raised.

Newcastle Jets arrive from Australia having drawn their last two A-League Men fixtures, but their Champions League Elite campaign has been rough. A 7-1 loss to Kashima Antlers in September and a 3-1 defeat to Gamba Osaka in October have left Mark Milligan's side with serious ground to make up in the East group.

Kyoto sit ninth in the East standings while Newcastle Jets are placed 16th, meaning the Jets effectively need a result here to keep any realistic hope alive in the competition. For Kyoto, a win would consolidate their position and ease the pressure that has built through their inconsistent domestic run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Popovic

Kyoto Sanga FC are managed by Ranko Popovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. A projected lineup has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan also has no confirmed squad absences listed at this stage. No probable starting XI has been announced, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

KSF

KSF - Form

MAZ
L0-1
RAT
W1-0
SHI
L3-0
KAN
D2-2
GOS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NEW

NEW - Form

PRL
L3-2
KAN
L7-1
GOS
L1-3
CCM
D2-2
MAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Kyoto Sanga FC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Gamba Osaka in the J. League, continuing a pattern of dropped points at home. Across those five matches, Kyoto scored six goals and conceded seven, with their only win coming in the AFC Champions League Elite against Ratchaburi FC by a 1-0 margin.

Newcastle Jets have won none of their last five, recording two draws and three losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC in the A-League Men, while their heaviest defeat in this run was a 7-1 loss to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite in September. The Jets scored seven goals and conceded 14 across those five fixtures, with no clean sheets recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets. This fixture therefore has no recorded history to draw from in the provided dataset.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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