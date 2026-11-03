How to watch Kuwait SC vs Nasaf Qarshi with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Kuwait SC host Nasaf Qarshi in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides returning to action following their first meeting in this group stage campaign just days ago.

Kuwait SC arrive in strong form, having won each of their last five matches across all competitions. Their recent run includes a commanding 7-0 victory in domestic league action and a 6-2 win over Al-Tadhamon, signalling a side that is scoring freely and defending well.

Nasaf Qarshi come into this fixture under more pressure. The Uzbek side have won just once in their last five outings, drawing two and losing two, and they sit below Kuwait SC in Group A after suffering defeat in the reverse fixture.

The two sides met just last week, with Kuwait SC claiming a 1-0 win away in Uzbekistan. That result gave the Kuwaiti club a clear advantage in the group standings and makes this second meeting a difficult proposition for Nasaf.

With Kuwait SC in dominant form on home soil and Nasaf needing a result to stay in contention, this fixture carries real weight in the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match, kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads