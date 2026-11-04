How to watch Kuching City vs Gangwon FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Kuching City host Gangwon FC in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group H as the competition reaches a critical stage.

Kuching City arrive at this fixture under real pressure. The Malaysian club have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and their group stage campaign has been difficult, with defeats to both Gangwon FC and Phnom Penh already on the record.

Gangwon FC come in off the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ulsan HD FC in the K-League 1, but their continental form has been more encouraging. The South Korean side beat Kuching City 1-0 in the reverse fixture just days ago and currently sit second in Group H.

For Kuching City, this is a match they cannot afford to lose if they are to keep any realistic hope of advancing. They have scored in four of their last five games, but defensive frailties have cost them across the group stage.

Gangwon will be aware that back-to-back fixtures against the same opponent in quick succession can cut both ways. Kuching City will be motivated by the recent defeat and playing in front of their own supporters could give them a lift.

With the group standings tightening, every point matters. Read on for all the information you need to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture live.

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