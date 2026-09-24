How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Today's game between Kosovo and Ireland will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Franco Foda names a projected XI for Kosovo that includes Arijanet Muric in goal, with a back line of Albian Hajdari, Lumbardh Dellova, Mergim Vojvoda, and Dion Gallapeni. Leon Avdullahu, Veldin Hodza, and Donat Rrudhani are set to operate in midfield, with Edon Zhegrova and Fisnik Asllani supporting striker Vedat Muriqi. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's Ireland are expected to line up with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a defence of Dara O'Shea, Jake O'Brien, and Liam Kitching, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Ryan Manning providing width. James Abankwah, Jayson Molumby, and Jason Knight form the midfield, with Finn Azaz and Troy Parrott leading the attack. No injury or suspension concerns are currently flagged for the away squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Kosovo have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Andorra in June 2026, and they also claimed a 3-4 victory away to Slovakia earlier in the year. They suffered defeats to Turkiye (0-1) and Czechia (1-2), and drew 1-1 with Switzerland. Across those five games, Kosovo scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Ireland's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Canada in June 2026, and they beat Qatar 1-0 before that. A 5-0 win over Grenada stands as their biggest result in the run, while they drew 0-0 with North Macedonia and lost 2-2 on aggregate terms to Czechia. Ireland scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kosovo and Republic of Ireland. Further historical context will be added when records become available.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ireland IRL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Israel ISR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kosovo KOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Ireland's second-place position means they arrive in Pristina with something to defend, while Kosovo's fourth-place standing makes this a must-improve fixture for the hosts. The gap between the sides in the table gives this match a clear edge for Kosovo, who need points to stay relevant in the group.