How to watch Kortrijk vs Union St.Gilloise with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Guldensporenstadion

Kortrijk host Union Saint-Gilloise at the Guldensporenstadion in a Belgian First Division A fixture that pits the bottom of the table against the top.

For Kortrijk, this is a match that arrives at a difficult moment. Daniel Beichler's side have lost three of their last four league games and sit 18th in the standings, deep in relegation trouble.

Union Saint-Gilloise arrive in a completely different state of mind. David Hubert's side have won all five of their last competitive matches, scoring freely and conceding little across both domestic and European competition.

The visitors are also managing a Europa League campaign alongside their league commitments, and they showed their quality on the continental stage with a 1-2 away win at Celta Vigo earlier this month.

Adding further intrigue to this fixture is the presence of goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson in the Kortrijk squad. The former Brentford shot-stopper completed a remarkable return to professional football this season after a nearly 20-month absence caused by a severe neurological illness that left him in a wheelchair at its worst point.

Kortrijk will need every ounce of that resilience from their goalkeeper and their squad if they are to take anything from a Union side that looks formidable heading into this game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Kortrijk vs Union Saint-Gilloise.

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