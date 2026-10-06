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How to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands Probable lineups
Manager
- J. van't Schip
Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
The Faroe Islands are led by Eydun Klakstein. As with the home side, no squad news or lineup details have been confirmed yet, and further information is expected ahead of the match.
Form
Kazakhstan come into this match with one draw and four defeats across their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Moldova in the Nations League, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia before that. Their only draw in this run came against the Faroe Islands, finishing 1-1 in the Nations League. Kazakhstan have not won any of their last five matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet throughout that period.
The Faroe Islands have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Slovakia in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Moldova in the same competition. Their only win in this run came against Latvia, 1-0 in a friendly, while their sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to Estonia.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, drawing 1-1 when the Faroe Islands hosted Kazakhstan in September 2026. Before that, a friendly in November 2025 ended 1-0 to the Faroe Islands. Going further back, the sides drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification in October 2013, with Kazakhstan winning the reverse fixture 2-1 that same month. Across the four recorded meetings, each side has one win, with two draws, and the Faroe Islands have edged the recent encounters.
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|7
D
W
W
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
W
D
L
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
D
D
D
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
L
L
D
Kazakhstan sit fourth in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in third. The Faroe Islands hold the advantage heading into this fixture, meaning a win for Kazakhstan would be the minimum required to close the gap and keep their hopes of finishing higher in the group alive.