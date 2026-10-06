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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoKazakhstan
Astana Arena
team-logoFaroe Islands
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Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands
Kazakhstan
Faroe Islands
UEFA Nations League C

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How to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4
Astana Arena

Today's game between Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. van't Schip

Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Faroe Islands are led by Eydun Klakstein. As with the home side, no squad news or lineup details have been confirmed yet, and further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

KAZ

KAZ - Form

ARM
D1-1
HUN
L3-1
FRO
D1-1
SVK
L2-1
MDA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FRO

FRO - Form

EST
L1-0
LVA
W0-1
KAZ
D1-1
MDA
D1-1
SVK
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Kazakhstan come into this match with one draw and four defeats across their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Moldova in the Nations League, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia before that. Their only draw in this run came against the Faroe Islands, finishing 1-1 in the Nations League. Kazakhstan have not won any of their last five matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet throughout that period.

The Faroe Islands have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Slovakia in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Moldova in the same competition. Their only win in this run came against Latvia, 1-0 in a friendly, while their sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to Estonia.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

KazakhstanDrawFaroe Islands
1
2
1
UEFA Nations League C
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
1
FT
Friendlies
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
1
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
2
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored3/4

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, drawing 1-1 when the Faroe Islands hosted Kazakhstan in September 2026. Before that, a friendly in November 2025 ended 1-0 to the Faroe Islands. Going further back, the sides drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification in October 2013, with Kazakhstan winning the reverse fixture 2-1 that same month. Across the four recorded meetings, each side has one win, with two draws, and the Faroe Islands have edged the recent encounters.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SlovakiaSlovakiaSVK
321052+37
D
W
W
2
MoldovaMoldovaMDA
311134-14
W
D
L
3
Faroe IslandsFaroe IslandsFRO
30303303
D
D
D
4
KazakhstanKazakhstanKAZ
301235-21
L
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

Kazakhstan sit fourth in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in third. The Faroe Islands hold the advantage heading into this fixture, meaning a win for Kazakhstan would be the minimum required to close the gap and keep their hopes of finishing higher in the group alive.

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