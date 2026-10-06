International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Website India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com United States Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Indonesia Vision+ visionplus.id Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria DStv Now dstv.com Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Russia Okko Sport okko.tv Mexico Sky Sports skysports.com.mx Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Japan DAZN dazn.com Philippines UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com DR Congo New World TV newworldtv.com Vietnam UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Iran beIN Sports beinsports.com Turkey UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Germany DAZN dazn.com Thailand UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Tanzania DStv Now dstv.com United Kingdom UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv France UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Italy Sky Sport sky.it Kenya GOtv gotvafrica.com Myanmar UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Uganda DStv Now dstv.com Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com Spain DAZN dazn.com Iraq beIN Sports beinsports.com Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Afghanistan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Poland UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Canada DAZN dazn.com Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com Saudi Arabia TOD tod.tv Ukraine UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Angola SuperSport supersport.com Uzbekistan UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Yemen beIN Sports beinsports.com Peru ESPN espn.com Malaysia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Ghana DStv Now dstv.com Mozambique DStv Now dstv.com Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Madagascar New World TV newworldtv.com Côte d'Ivoire New World TV newworldtv.com Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com Cameroon SuperSport supersport.com Niger DStv Now dstv.com Australia beIN Sports beinsports.com North Korea UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) ELTA TV eltaot.tv Mali New World TV newworldtv.com Burkina Faso SuperSport supersport.com Syria beIN Sports beinsports.com Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com Malawi DStv Now dstv.com Zambia SuperSport supersport.com Romania UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Chad beIN Sports beinsports.com Ecuador ESPN espn.com Somalia beIN Sports beinsports.com Guatemala Disney+ disneyplus.com Senegal New World TV newworldtv.com Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Zimbabwe SuperSport supersport.com Guinea New World TV newworldtv.com Rwanda SuperSport supersport.com Benin New World TV newworldtv.com Burundi New World TV newworldtv.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Tunisia beIN Sports beinsports.com Haiti Bluu bluu.com Belgium UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Jordan beIN Sports beinsports.com Dominican Republic Disney+ disneyplus.com Cuba UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv South Sudan DStv Now dstv.com Sweden UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Honduras Disney+ disneyplus.com Czech Republic UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Azerbaijan UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Greece Nova Sports novasports.gr Papua New Guinea Vision+ visionplus.id Hungary UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Tajikistan UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv United Arab Emirates TOD tod.tv Belarus Okko Sport okko.tv Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Togo New World TV newworldtv.com Austria DAZN dazn.com Switzerland UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Sierra Leone DStv Now dstv.com Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Hong Kong UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Serbia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Nicaragua Disney+ disneyplus.com Libya beIN Sports beinsports.com Paraguay ESPN espn.com Kyrgyzstan UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Bulgaria Nova Sport novatv.bg Turkmenistan UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv El Salvador Disney+ disneyplus.com Congo SuperSport supersport.com Singapore UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Denmark TV2 Play tv2.dk Slovakia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Central African Republic New World TV newworldtv.com Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi Norway TV 2 Play tv2.no Liberia DStv Now dstv.com State of Palestine beIN Sports beinsports.com Lebanon beIN Sports beinsports.com New Zealand beIN Sports beinsports.com Costa Rica Disney+ disneyplus.com Ireland UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Mauritania beIN Sports beinsports.com Oman beIN Sports beinsports.com Panama Disney+ disneyplus.com Kuwait beIN Sports beinsports.com Croatia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Eritrea DStv Now dstv.com Georgia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Mongolia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Qatar TOD tod.tv Moldova Okko Sport okko.tv Namibia DStv Now dstv.com Armenia FAST TV fasttv.am Lithuania Go3 go3.lt Gambia DStv Now dstv.com Albania UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Jamaica Bluu bluu.com Gabon New World TV newworldtv.com Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.com Guinea-Bissau New World TV newworldtv.com Slovenia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Equatorial Guinea DStv Now dstv.com Latvia Go3 go3.lv North Macedonia UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com Trinidad and Tobago Bluu bluu.com Estonia Go3 go3.ee Timor-Leste UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Mauritius New World TV newworldtv.com Cyprus Cytavision cyta.com.cy Eswatini SuperSport supersport.com Djibouti beIN Sports beinsports.com Fiji UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Comoros SuperSport supersport.com Guyana Bluu bluu.com Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Solomon Islands UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Luxembourg UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Montenegro UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Suriname Bluu bluu.com Cape Verde DStv Now dstv.com Maldives Sony LIV sonyliv.com Malta UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Brunei UEFA.tv (International) uefa.tv Belize Bluu bluu.com Bahamas Bluu bluu.com Iceland Viaplay viaplay.is

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Astana Arena

Today's game between Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Faroe Islands are led by Eydun Klakstein. As with the home side, no squad news or lineup details have been confirmed yet, and further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Kazakhstan come into this match with one draw and four defeats across their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Moldova in the Nations League, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia before that. Their only draw in this run came against the Faroe Islands, finishing 1-1 in the Nations League. Kazakhstan have not won any of their last five matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet throughout that period.

The Faroe Islands have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Slovakia in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Moldova in the same competition. Their only win in this run came against Latvia, 1-0 in a friendly, while their sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to Estonia.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, drawing 1-1 when the Faroe Islands hosted Kazakhstan in September 2026. Before that, a friendly in November 2025 ended 1-0 to the Faroe Islands. Going further back, the sides drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification in October 2013, with Kazakhstan winning the reverse fixture 2-1 that same month. Across the four recorded meetings, each side has one win, with two draws, and the Faroe Islands have edged the recent encounters.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 D W W 2 Moldova MDA 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 W D L 3 Faroe Islands FRO 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 D D D 4 Kazakhstan KAZ 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 L L D Promotion Promotion Playoff

Kazakhstan sit fourth in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in third. The Faroe Islands hold the advantage heading into this fixture, meaning a win for Kazakhstan would be the minimum required to close the gap and keep their hopes of finishing higher in the group alive.