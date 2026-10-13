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How to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Kashiwa Reysol and Port FC will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 11:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Rodriguez
Ricardo Rodriguez has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Kashiwa Reysol at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Port FC head coach Sarawut Treephan is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension news available for the Thai side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.
Form
Kashiwa Reysol have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing saw them beat Vissel Kobe 4-2 in the J. League, and they also posted a 5-4 victory over Gamba Osaka in the League Cup. Across those five matches, Reysol scored 16 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attack-minded approach.
Port FC have won three of their last five matches, though their form in the AFC Champions League Elite has been poor. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Thai League win over Pattani FC, but they lost to Vissel Kobe 2-1 in continental play. The Thai side scored nine goals across their last five matches while conceding seven.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available between Kashiwa Reysol and Port FC from recent meetings. This fixture information will be updated if records become available.
Standings
East
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5
|+2
|4
D
W
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
W
D
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
D
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
W
L
|10
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|13
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|0
L
L
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|16
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|0
L
L
In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, both teams are placed in the lower half of the table, with Kashiwa Reysol sitting 10th and Port FC one place below them in 11th. The closeness of their positions means this match carries direct implications for both sides' prospects of advancing.