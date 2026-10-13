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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoKashiwa Reysol
team-logoPort FC
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Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC
Kashiwa Reysol
Port FC
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Jordan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Korea Republic (South Korea)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Qatar

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Kashiwa Reysol and Port FC will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 11:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kashiwa Reysol vs Port FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Kashiwa Reysol at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Port FC head coach Sarawut Treephan is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension news available for the Thai side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

KAR

KAR - Form

JEO
L2-1
MAZ
W2-4
IMA
W4-0
GOS
W5-4
KOB
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TPF

TPF - Form

RAS
W1-2
LAM
W2-1
KOB
L1-2
SUK
L2-1
PAT
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Kashiwa Reysol have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing saw them beat Vissel Kobe 4-2 in the J. League, and they also posted a 5-4 victory over Gamba Osaka in the League Cup. Across those five matches, Reysol scored 16 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attack-minded approach.

Port FC have won three of their last five matches, though their form in the AFC Champions League Elite has been poor. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Thai League win over Pattani FC, but they lost to Vissel Kobe 2-1 in continental play. The Thai side scored nine goals across their last five matches while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Kashiwa Reysol and Port FC from recent meetings. This fixture information will be updated if records become available.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
11
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
12
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
13
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
14
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, both teams are placed in the lower half of the table, with Kashiwa Reysol sitting 10th and Port FC one place below them in 11th. The closeness of their positions means this match carries direct implications for both sides' prospects of advancing.

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