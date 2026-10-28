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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Kashima Antlers host Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs needing points as the group stage continues to take shape.

Kashima arrive at this fixture in reasonable continental form under coach Toru Oniki. Their recent AFC Champions League Elite win over Cong An Ha Noi showed they can deliver when it counts in Asia, even as their J. League form has been inconsistent.

Pohang Steelers, managed by Tae-Ha Park, arrive in a difficult run of results. A 2-0 defeat to Johor Darul Ta'zim in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing has left them needing a response, and their K-League 1 form offers little additional confidence heading into this fixture.

The contrast in current standings within the East group makes this a fixture with real consequence. Kashima sit in a comfortable mid-table position while Pohang find themselves near the foot of the group, making this a must-not-lose situation for the Korean side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, read on below.

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