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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoKashima Antlers
team-logoPohang Steelers
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Watch Kashima Antlers vs. Pohang Steelers live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers
Kashima Antlers
Pohang Steelers
AFC Champions League Elite
IndiaFanCode

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How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Germany

sportdigital+ / sportdigital1+

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Libya

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Pakistan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

[suspicious link removed]

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Match Preview

Kashima Antlers host Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs needing points as the group stage continues to take shape.

Kashima arrive at this fixture in reasonable continental form under coach Toru Oniki. Their recent AFC Champions League Elite win over Cong An Ha Noi showed they can deliver when it counts in Asia, even as their J. League form has been inconsistent.

Pohang Steelers, managed by Tae-Ha Park, arrive in a difficult run of results. A 2-0 defeat to Johor Darul Ta'zim in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing has left them needing a response, and their K-League 1 form offers little additional confidence heading into this fixture.

The contrast in current standings within the East group makes this a fixture with real consequence. Kashima sit in a comfortable mid-table position while Pohang find themselves near the foot of the group, making this a must-not-lose situation for the Korean side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, read on below.

Team news & squads

Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Oniki


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