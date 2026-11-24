How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Kashima Antlers host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the venue and kick-off details still to be confirmed. It pairs a team near the top of the East table with one that has work to do.

Kashima arrive in second place in the East standings, and Toru Oniki's side have given themselves a platform in the competition. Their latest outing was a goalless draw with Buriram United, a result that kept them in a healthy position.

Domestic form has been mixed since then. A 2-0 defeat to FC Tokyo was followed by two wins over Yokohama F.Marinos in the League Cup, and a 1-1 draw with Shimizu S-Pulse came on 20 November.

Jeonbuk sit eighth in the East, and Jeong-Yong Chung's team need to climb. They beat Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0 earlier this month, which was a welcome result after a 2-2 draw with Beijing Guoan.

Their K-League 1 form is a concern. Jeonbuk lost to Gangwon FC and then to FC Seoul, the latter by a single goal on 21 November, so they travel with confidence needing a repair job.

The two clubs last met in this competition back in 2010, and Kashima won both games. Here is how to follow the action.

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