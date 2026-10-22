International Coverage

How to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 10:30 Almaty Central Stadium

Today's game between Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 15:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kairat Almaty are managed by Rafael Urazbakhtin, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this match. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Kairat Almaty have recorded three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Irtysh Pavlodar in the Kazakhstan Premier League, and they also beat Zhetysu Taldykorgan 1-0 earlier in October. Their Conference League draw with Riga FC sits between two domestic defeats to FC Astana and Tobol Kostanay, the latter ending 4-1. Across those five matches, Kairat scored eight goals and conceded six.

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Asteras Tripolis, and they also beat Borac Banja Luka 2-1 in the Conference League. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. The Greek side scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos have no recorded head-to-head meetings. This Conference League fixture will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Panathinaikos sit in 10th place while Kairat Almaty are placed 15th, meaning the Greek side hold the stronger position in the competition and will be looking to extend that gap with a win in Almaty.