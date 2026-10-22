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Conference League
team-logoKairat Almaty
Almaty Central Stadium
team-logoPanathinaikos
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Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos
Kairat Almaty
Panathinaikos
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 1

Canal+

Greece

MagentaSport 3

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 1

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport 252

Sky Sport Italy

Malaysia

beIN Sports Malaysia / sooka

beIN Sports Malaysia

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Singapore

StarHub TV+ / beIN Sports Singapore

StarHub

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports 1 Thailand / AIS PLAY

beIN Sports Thailand

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football 1

MEGOGO

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Almaty Central Stadium

Today's game between Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 15:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Urazbakhtin

Kairat Almaty are managed by Rafael Urazbakhtin, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this match. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

KAL

KAL - Form

TKO
L1-4
FCA
L1-0
ZHT
W1-0
RIG
D1-1
IRT
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PAO

PAO - Form

KIF
W0-2
KAL
W0-1
OLY
L1-0
BOR
W2-1
ATT
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Kairat Almaty have recorded three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Irtysh Pavlodar in the Kazakhstan Premier League, and they also beat Zhetysu Taldykorgan 1-0 earlier in October. Their Conference League draw with Riga FC sits between two domestic defeats to FC Astana and Tobol Kostanay, the latter ending 4-1. Across those five matches, Kairat scored eight goals and conceded six.

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Asteras Tripolis, and they also beat Borac Banja Luka 2-1 in the Conference League. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. The Greek side scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Kairat Almaty and Panathinaikos have no recorded head-to-head meetings. This Conference League fixture will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, Panathinaikos sit in 10th place while Kairat Almaty are placed 15th, meaning the Greek side hold the stronger position in the competition and will be looking to extend that gap with a win in Almaty.

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