International Coverage

How to watch Juventus vs Rennes with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Rennes will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luciano Spalletti takes charge of Juventus for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension details are available at this stage. Updates on the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Rennes are managed by Franck Haise, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the visiting side ahead of this match. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Juventus head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a positive 1-2 Europa League win away at Celta Vigo. Earlier in that run, Juventus drew 1-1 with Cagliari and beat Atalanta 2-0, though a 1-0 loss to Cremonese in a club friendly also featured. Across those five matches, Juventus scored five goals and conceded six.

Rennes arrive with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 4-3 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1, a contest that broke a 34-year Ligue 1 record with four penalties scored in a seven-goal encounter. Before that, Rennes beat OFI Crete 2-1 in the Europa League and thrashed Auxerre 4-1 in Ligue 1. Losses to Laval in a friendly and a heavy 4-0 defeat to Lyon in the league complete the picture. Rennes have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Juventus and Rennes across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.

Standings

In the Europa League, Juventus and Rennes are at opposite ends of the competition table at this stage of the campaign. Rennes sit top of the standings, while Juventus find themselves down in thirteenth, making this a fixture that carries real urgency for the home side as they look to close the gap on the teams above them.