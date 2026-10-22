Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoRennes
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Juventus vs Rennes: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Rennes
Juventus
Rennes
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN

ESPN Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

RTL+

RTL+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Sport

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN

DAZN

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

Venezuela

ESPN

ESPN

How to watch Juventus vs Rennes with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Rennes will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Rennes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Rennes Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti takes charge of Juventus for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension details are available at this stage. Updates on the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Rennes are managed by Franck Haise, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the visiting side ahead of this match. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
REN

REN - Form

OL
L4-0
LAV
L1-0
AJA
W4-1
OFI
W2-1
PAR
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a positive 1-2 Europa League win away at Celta Vigo. Earlier in that run, Juventus drew 1-1 with Cagliari and beat Atalanta 2-0, though a 1-0 loss to Cremonese in a club friendly also featured. Across those five matches, Juventus scored five goals and conceded six.

Rennes arrive with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 4-3 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1, a contest that broke a 34-year Ligue 1 record with four penalties scored in a seven-goal encounter. Before that, Rennes beat OFI Crete 2-1 in the Europa League and thrashed Auxerre 4-1 in Ligue 1. Losses to Laval in a friendly and a heavy 4-0 defeat to Lyon in the league complete the picture. Rennes have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Juventus and Rennes across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Juventus and Rennes are at opposite ends of the competition table at this stage of the campaign. Rennes sit top of the standings, while Juventus find themselves down in thirteenth, making this a fixture that carries real urgency for the home side as they look to close the gap on the teams above them.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google