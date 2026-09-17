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Europa League
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
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Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen
Juventus
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Europa League - Game Week 1
Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti heads into this Europa League fixture with a stretched squad. Full team news and injury updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms availability.

Dick Schreuder's NEC Nijmegen have also not released confirmed squad details ahead of the trip to Turin. Updates on probable lineups and any travel-related absences will follow when available.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

PAL
W2-0
FRC
W0-1
PAR
W2-0
MIL
D1-1
SAS
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NEC

NEC - Form

BOD
L3-0
ZWO
W1-3
FEY
L1-3
EXC
D2-2
CAM
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won three of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing one, for a record that reads W3-D1-L1. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Serie A defeat at Sassuolo, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with AC Milan. Earlier in the run, they beat Parma 2-0 and Frosinone 1-0. Juventus have not conceded more than one goal in any of their three Serie A matches this season prior to the Sassuolo game.

NEC Nijmegen have struggled for consistency, recording one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches, a W1-D1-L3 return. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 Eredivisie loss to Cambuur, and they also fell 1-3 to Feyenoord earlier in the run. Their sole win came against PEC Zwolle, a 3-1 away victory. Nijmegen have conceded twelve goals across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Juventus and NEC Nijmegen.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Juventus and NEC Nijmegen are currently level on position in the Europa League table, with each club sitting first in the standings heading into this fixture.

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