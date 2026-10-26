Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoJohor Darul Ta'zim
team-logoPort FC
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Port FC
AFC Champions League Elite
IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Malaysia

Astro Go / sooka / Astro Arena Bola

Astro

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports / True ID

TrueID

Turkey

D-Smart GO

D-Smart GO

United States

Paramount+ / YouTube (The AFC Hub)

Paramount+

Match Preview

Johor Darul Ta'zim host Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Malaysian giants looking to build on a strong run of continental form.

JDT, managed by Xisco Munoz, have been one of the more consistent sides in this competition's group stage. Back-to-back wins over Pohang Steelers and a draw against Buriram United have kept them well in the conversation, and their domestic form adds further weight to their credentials.

Port FC arrive as the visitors, led by Sarawut Treephan. The Thai club have been in fine shape in domestic competition, winning their last two Thai League fixtures, but their AFC Champions League Elite campaign tells a different story after a heavy defeat to Kashiwa Reysol.

For JDT, this is a chance to consolidate their position in the East group. Port FC, sitting near the bottom of the standings, need points urgently if they are to remain relevant in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to follow this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • X. Munoz

Xisco Munoz takes charge of JDT for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The probable lineup has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Port FC head coach Sarawut Treephan is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

JDT

JDT - Form

BRD
W0-3
NSE
W3-0
BUN
D1-1
POH
W0-2
TER
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TPF

TPF - Form

SUK
L2-1
PAT
W3-2
KAR
L5-1
BAU
W0-2
RAY
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Johor Darul Ta'zim head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win away to Terengganu in Liga Super, and they followed up a 1-1 draw with Buriram United with a 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across their last five matches, JDT have scored nine goals and conceded just two, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Port FC have won three of their last five matches but their form is uneven across competitions. They beat Rayong FC 4-1 most recently in the Thai League and followed that with a 2-0 win over Bangkok United, but their continental record is a concern after a 5-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol. In five matches they have scored 11 goals but conceded 11 as well, pointing to a side that is more effective domestically than in Asia.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Further historical meeting information will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google