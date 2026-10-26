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International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Johor Darul Ta'zim host Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Malaysian giants looking to build on a strong run of continental form.

JDT, managed by Xisco Munoz, have been one of the more consistent sides in this competition's group stage. Back-to-back wins over Pohang Steelers and a draw against Buriram United have kept them well in the conversation, and their domestic form adds further weight to their credentials.

Port FC arrive as the visitors, led by Sarawut Treephan. The Thai club have been in fine shape in domestic competition, winning their last two Thai League fixtures, but their AFC Champions League Elite campaign tells a different story after a heavy defeat to Kashiwa Reysol.

For JDT, this is a chance to consolidate their position in the East group. Port FC, sitting near the bottom of the standings, need points urgently if they are to remain relevant in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to follow this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Team news & squads

Xisco Munoz takes charge of JDT for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The probable lineup has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Port FC head coach Sarawut Treephan is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Johor Darul Ta'zim head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win away to Terengganu in Liga Super, and they followed up a 1-1 draw with Buriram United with a 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across their last five matches, JDT have scored nine goals and conceded just two, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Port FC have won three of their last five matches but their form is uneven across competitions. They beat Rayong FC 4-1 most recently in the Thai League and followed that with a 2-0 win over Bangkok United, but their continental record is a concern after a 5-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol. In five matches they have scored 11 goals but conceded 11 as well, pointing to a side that is more effective domestically than in Asia.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Further historical meeting information will be added as it becomes available.