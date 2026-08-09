How to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 9 Aug 2026 - 08:00

Today's game between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Chelsea will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 13:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Johor Darul Ta'zim or Chelsea ahead of this fixture. Confirmed injury, suspension, and squad information will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Johor Darul Ta'zim have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Elche in a friendly. Prior to that, the Malaysian side produced some dominant Liga Super performances, including a 1-14 win over Kelantan The Real Warriors FC and a 7-0 victory against Kuala Lumpur City. Their only defeat in this run came against Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite, where they lost 2-1. Across the five matches, JDT scored 24 goals and conceded four.

Chelsea have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in a friendly on August 5. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Tottenham Hotspur and fell 2-1 to Sunderland in their final Premier League game of last season. The Blues' best result in this stretch was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, and they also beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League on May 19. Chelsea scored 11 goals and conceded nine across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Chelsea.