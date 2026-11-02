How to watch Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors host Johor Darul Ta'zim in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what is a significant continental fixture for each side.

Jeonbuk have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks. Jeong-Yong Chung's side are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, and a home defeat to Vissel Kobe in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing has left them under pressure to respond.

Johor Darul Ta'zim arrive in South Korea in considerably better shape. Xisco Munoz's side have won three of their last five matches, including back-to-back victories in the AFC Champions League Elite against Pohang Steelers and Port FC, and they carry the confidence of a team that has found a consistent rhythm.

The standings reflect the gap in form between these two clubs at this stage of the competition. Jeonbuk sit tenth in the East group, while JDT occupy fourth place, meaning the Malaysian champions have a real opportunity to consolidate their position with a result on the road.

For Jeonbuk, this is a must-respond moment. A second continental defeat in three matches would seriously damage their prospects of progressing, and playing at home gives them the platform to arrest a run that has seen them fail to win in their last four outings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

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