How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Jamaica and Honduras will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jamaica vs Honduras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Jamaica has not yet been confirmed, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Honduras are also without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no coach, lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Jamaica have won two of their last five matches, drawing none and losing three, for a record of W2 D0 L3. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat India 2-0 in a friendly earlier in the year. Their three defeats came against South Africa, Nigeria, and DR Congo, the latter in World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation play. Across those five games, Jamaica scored six goals and conceded six.

Honduras have managed just one draw and one draw across their last five, going W0 D2 L3. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Suriname in the Nations League. They drew 2-2 with Peru and held Costa Rica to a 0-0 stalemate in World Cup qualifying, but lost 2-0 to both Argentina and Nicaragua. Honduras scored six goals and conceded eight across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League in October 2024, played at Jamaica's ground. Before that, Honduras hosted Jamaica in September 2024 and lost 2-1, also in the Nations League. Across the five most recent meetings, Jamaica have the better of the record, winning three times to Honduras's one, with one draw. Jamaica have scored six goals in those five fixtures, while Honduras have managed three.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 5 3 +2 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In Group A2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, Jamaica currently sit fourth while Honduras are third, making this a fixture with direct implications for both sides' hopes of progressing.