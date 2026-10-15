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Europa League
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok
team-logoArarat Armenia
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Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Ararat Armenia
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/c/cazetv

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqi.yi

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect

connect-th.beinsports.com

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Zambia

SuperSport (via DSTV)

dstv.com

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Siemieniec

Adrian Siemieniec has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the match for Jagiellonia Bialystok, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ararat Armenia head coach Tulipa is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this point. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

JAG

JAG - Form

SLA
W2-1
WIS
L2-0
OLY
L2-1
LEG
L1-3
GOR
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AMY

AMY - Form

ARA
W0-1
SYU
W3-0
SPP
L1-4
SHI
W1-3
ALA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats and no draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa, and they also fell 1-3 to Legia Warszawa in that run. In Europe, they were beaten 2-1 by Olympiacos. Across those five matches, Jagiellonia scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Ararat Armenia have been more competitive, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Alashkert FC in the Armenian Premier League, while their heaviest setback came in Europe with a 4-1 loss to Sparta Prague. They scored six goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia are recorded. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit 21st and Ararat Armenia 33rd, placing both clubs among the sides most in need of a result as the competition's early phase takes shape.

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