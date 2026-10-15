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How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat Armenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Adrian Siemieniec has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the match for Jagiellonia Bialystok, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ararat Armenia head coach Tulipa is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this point. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats and no draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa, and they also fell 1-3 to Legia Warszawa in that run. In Europe, they were beaten 2-1 by Olympiacos. Across those five matches, Jagiellonia scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Ararat Armenia have been more competitive, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Alashkert FC in the Armenian Premier League, while their heaviest setback came in Europe with a 4-1 loss to Sparta Prague. They scored six goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ararat Armenia are recorded. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok sit 21st and Ararat Armenia 33rd, placing both clubs among the sides most in need of a result as the competition's early phase takes shape.