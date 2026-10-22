International Coverage

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec for this Europa League tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno takes charge of the away side. As with Jagiellonia, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa. The one positive in that run was a 3-1 Europa League victory over Ararat Armenia, though defeats to Gornik Zabrze (1-3) and Legia Warszawa (1-3) reflect a difficult domestic stretch. Across five games, Jagiellonia have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Anderlecht have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in a friendly. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-1 cup defeat to Beerschot, following a 1-0 Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb. Earlier in the run, they beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 and Zulte Waregem 3-0 in the Belgian First Division A. Across the five matches, Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok currently sit in 17th place while Anderlecht are positioned 28th, leaving both sides with ground to make up in the competition.