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Europa League
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok
team-logoAnderlecht
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Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Anderlecht
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Austria

RTL+

RTL+

Belgium

Play Sports / Canal+

Play Sports

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go / TVP

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Siemieniec

Jagiellonia Bialystok are managed by Adrian Siemieniec for this Europa League tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno takes charge of the away side. As with Jagiellonia, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

JAG

JAG - Form

OLY
L2-1
LEG
L1-3
GOR
L1-3
AMY
W3-1
ZAG
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AND

AND - Form

ZUL
W3-0
SDR
W3-0
CER
W1-2
DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Jagiellonia Bialystok have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa. The one positive in that run was a 3-1 Europa League victory over Ararat Armenia, though defeats to Gornik Zabrze (1-3) and Legia Warszawa (1-3) reflect a difficult domestic stretch. Across five games, Jagiellonia have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Anderlecht have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in a friendly. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-1 cup defeat to Beerschot, following a 1-0 Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb. Earlier in the run, they beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 and Zulte Waregem 3-0 in the Belgian First Division A. Across the five matches, Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Jagiellonia Bialystok currently sit in 17th place while Anderlecht are positioned 28th, leaving both sides with ground to make up in the competition.

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