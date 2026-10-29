How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) in an all AFC South clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
The sides may sit first and second in the AFC South, but there's a huge difference in their records, with the table-topping Jaguars on 4-2 and the Colts at 2-5. Indianapolis also arrive in town on the back of three straight losses.
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts
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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Team News
The division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars look to extend their 11-game home winning streak against an Indianapolis Colts team in complete organizational turmoil following a fired general manager and a pre-game trade deadline fire sale.
Jacksonville Jaguars Team News
The Jaguars are coming off a bye week and possess a generally healthy roster, though the safety position remains a primary concern.
- Safety Antonio Johnson (Ankle) - DNP: Has missed consecutive practices after an injury sustained against the Texans. He is highly unlikely to play, putting a spotlight on backup Kaevon Merriweather.
- Cornerback Montaric Brown (Hamstring) - Full: In great news for the secondary, Brown is back as a full participant and will anchor the corner rotation.
- Running Back LeQuint Allen Jr. (Hamstring) - Limited: A late addition to Thursday's report, which could impact the depth behind Travis Etienne Jr. in third-down blocking scenarios.
- Limited Participants: WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle), LB Jahlani Tavai (hamstring), and LS Ross Matiscik (shoulder).
Indianapolis Colts Team News
The Colts get a massive boost to their secondary but remain thin at critical offensive skill positions.
- Cornerback Sauce Gardner (Calf) - Full: After missing last week, Gardner returned to a full practice session on Thursday and is expected to start on Sunday.
- Tight End Tyler Warren (Groin) - Limited: The team's leading receiver has missed the last two games. While he is optimistic about returning, he remains limited and under caution.
- Injured Reserve (Out): Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe) remain on IR and will not return this week.
- DNP: Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) missed practice for the second consecutive day.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks