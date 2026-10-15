How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans NFL London Game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Wembley Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium (London, UK), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. It's the fifth encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne (Australia) and Rio de Janiero (Brazil). The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT (2.30pm BST).

We're set for an all AFC South clash on UK turf. The Jaguars, who top the divisional standings at 4-1, remain in London following last week's narrow success over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans will be hoping to maintain their momentum, after finally breaking their seasonal duck in Week 5.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

In the US:

NFL Network / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Team News

Both division rivals enter this international contest with significant roster disruptions, particularly across their offensive lines and defensive secondaries.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The biggest setback for the 4-1 Jaguars is the loss of starting left tackle Anton Harrison, who was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) after suffering a severe knee injury during last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Harrison will undergo arthroscopic surgery, forcing sixth-year veteran Walker Little to step in as Trevor Lawrence's primary blindside protector.

Jacksonville's mid-week injury report highlights significant issues in the defensive secondary:

Did Not Participate (DNP): CB Montaric Brown (hamstring) and Pro Bowl long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder) missed practice. The team has signed Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad to fill in for Matiscik.

Limited Participants: Safety Eric Murray (recovering from a concussion), along with cornerbacks Jarrian Jones (elbow), Jourdan Lewis (hamstring), and Jaylon Jones (hamstring).

Other Limited Players: Tight end Nate Boerkircher (back), rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon (toe), and right tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee).

Houston Texans Team News

The 1-4 Texans, coming off their first victory of the season against the Titans, are dealing with substantial metric losses of their own. Both starting running back David Montgomery and standout safety Jalen Pitre have been designated as "week-to-week" by head coach DeMeco Ryans and are expected to miss the game after exiting Week 5 with groin and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Houston's Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate (DNP): RB David Montgomery (groin), S Jalen Pitre (shoulder), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin), and tackle Trent Brown (knee).

Limited Participants (Rested/Injured): Edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Nico Collins, and tight end Dalton Schultz were limited primarily for rest. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and defensive tackle Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder) were limited due to injury.

Full Participants: Wide receiver Tank Dell participated fully and is on track to play after overcoming a knee issue.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



