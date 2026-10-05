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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoItaly
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoTurkiye
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Italy vs Turkiye: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Italy vs Turkiye
Italy
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Italy vs Turkiye with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Italy and Turkiye will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Italy vs Turkiye today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Italy vs Turkiye Probable lineups

4-3-3
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Formation
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-4-2
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaA. BastoniA. BastoniM. KayodeM. KayodeR. CalafioriR. CalafioriG. ScalviniG. ScalviniN. BarellaN. BarellaS. TonaliS. TonaliD. FrattesiD. FrattesiF. EspositoF. EspositoS. EspositoS. EspositoM. KeanM. KeanU. CakirU. CakirM. DemiralM. DemiralF. KadiogluF. KadiogluA. BardakciA. BardakciM. CelikM. CelikO. AydinO. AydinI. YuksekI. YuksekE. ElmaliE. ElmaliS. OzcanS. OzcanD. GulD. GulK. AkturkogluK. Akturkoglu
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-3-3
Italy

Starting XI

Turkiye

Manager

  • R. Mancini
  • V. Montella

Italy are managed by Roberto Mancini, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the Azzurri. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Turkiye are managed by Vincenzo Montella, and similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

ITA

ITA - Form

LUX
W0-1
GRE
W0-1
BEL
L0-2
TUR
W1-4
FRA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TUR

TUR - Form

PAR
L0-1
USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Italy head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, returning two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against France in the Nations League, a performance that drew widespread praise from Mancini. Before that, Italy recorded a commanding 4-1 victory over Turkiye, and they have also claimed wins against Greece and Luxembourg in friendly fixtures. Their only defeats in this run came against Belgium, who beat them 2-0, and the France result before that draw was confirmed. Across five matches, Italy have shown they can score freely while their defensive record remains a work in progress.

Turkiye's recent form makes for difficult reading, with three straight defeats in the Nations League coming against Belgium (3-0), Italy (4-1), and France (1-0). Their last five matches include just one win, a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup, alongside a loss to Paraguay. Montella's side have conceded heavily in their last three outings and have scored just once across those three games, underlining the scale of the challenge they face in Bologna.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ItalyDrawTurkiye
3
2
0
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
4
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
Friendlies
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
2
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
European Championship
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-1 victory for Italy, played on September 28, 2026 in the UEFA Nations League, with Turkiye as the home team. Looking back across the last five encounters, Italy hold a clear advantage, having won three of those meetings while Turkiye have not claimed a victory in the series. The two sides also drew 0-0 in a friendly in June 2024, and Italy's dominance in this fixture stretches back to a 3-0 win at Euro 2020.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
321031+27
D
W
W
2
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
320151+46
W
L
W
3
ItalyItalyITA
311154+14
D
W
L
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
300318-70
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, Italy currently sit third while Turkiye are fourth. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this fixture added urgency for Turkiye, who need points to avoid relegation from the top tier.

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