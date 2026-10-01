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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoIsrael
Nagyerdei Stadion
team-logoKosovo
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Israel vs Kosovo: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Israel vs Kosovo
Israel
Kosovo
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Israel vs Kosovo with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3
Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Kosovo will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Kosovo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Israel vs Kosovo Probable lineups

4-4-2
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
Formation
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
3-4-3
team-logoD. PeretzI. NachmiasI. Nachmiasteam-logoR. Shlomoteam-logoR. Revivoteam-logoE. DasaM. SolomonM. Solomonteam-logoD. Peretzteam-logoA. KhalailiE. PeretzE. Peretzteam-logoS. Abu FarkhiO. GloukhO. GloukhA. MuricA. Muricteam-logoI. Krasniqiteam-logoR. RaciL. DellovaL. DellovaM. VojvodaM. VojvodaL. AvdullahuL. Avdullahuteam-logoD. GallapeniV. HodzaV. HodzaE. ZhegrovaE. Zhegrovateam-logoE. KrasniqiV. MuriqiV. Muriqi
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
4-4-2
Israel

Starting XI

Kosovo

Manager

  • R. Shimon
  • F. Foda

Ran Ben Shimon's projected XI for Israel includes Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back line of Idan Nachmias, Raz Shlomo, Roy Revivo, and Eliazer Dasa. Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz, Anan Khalaili, and Eliel Peretz are named in midfield, with Sayed Abu Farkhi and Oscar Gloukh leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though Abu Farkhi's involvement will be worth monitoring given recent events. Franco Foda names Arijanet Muric in goal for Kosovo, with a defence of Ilir Krasniqi, Ron Raci, Lumbardh Dellova, and Mergim Vojvoda. Leon Avdullahu, Dion Gallapeni, and Veldin Hodza provide the midfield engine, while Edon Zhegrova, Ermal Krasniqi, and Vedat Muriqi form the attack. Kosovo also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

ISR

ISR - Form

MDA
W4-1
GEO
D2-2
ALB
W0-1
AUT
L3-1
IRL
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KOS

KOS - Form

TUR
L0-1
CZE
L2-1
AND
W3-0
IRL
W1-0
AUT
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Israel head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, but their recent competitive form tells a harder story. Back-to-back Nations League defeats — 3-1 to Austria and then 3-0 to Ireland — have left them without a point in the competition. Across their last five games, Israel scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an attack that creates chances but a defence that leaks them. Their last positive result was a 1-0 friendly win over Albania in June. Kosovo have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw absent from that run. Their most recent defeat was a 3-1 loss to Austria, but before that they beat Ireland 1-0 in their Nations League opener. A 3-0 friendly win over Andorra and a 3-0 aggregate across two results show Kosovo can be clinical when the game opens up, though losses to Czechia and Turkey earlier in the year highlighted vulnerabilities against strong opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

IsraelDrawKosovo
0
1
1
European Championship Qualification
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
1
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
1
Kosovo badge
Kosovo
KOS
1
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two sides have met twice in recorded history, both during UEFA European Championship qualification. Kosovo won the most recent encounter 1-0 in November 2023, while the earlier meeting in March 2023 ended 1-1 in Israel. Kosovo hold the narrow advantage in the series, with one win to their name against one draw, and neither side has yet conceded more than one goal across either fixture.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
220062+46
W
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
210123-13
L
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
210131+23
W
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
200216-50
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Israel sit fourth in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 — bottom of the table — while Kosovo are second, meaning this fixture pits the group's bottom side directly against a team still in contention for top spot. The gap between them in the standings makes this a pivotal game for Israel's survival in the group and for Kosovo's ambitions of catching Austria above them.

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