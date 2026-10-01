How to watch Israel vs Kosovo with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Kosovo will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Kosovo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ran Ben Shimon's projected XI for Israel includes Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back line of Idan Nachmias, Raz Shlomo, Roy Revivo, and Eliazer Dasa. Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz, Anan Khalaili, and Eliel Peretz are named in midfield, with Sayed Abu Farkhi and Oscar Gloukh leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though Abu Farkhi's involvement will be worth monitoring given recent events. Franco Foda names Arijanet Muric in goal for Kosovo, with a defence of Ilir Krasniqi, Ron Raci, Lumbardh Dellova, and Mergim Vojvoda. Leon Avdullahu, Dion Gallapeni, and Veldin Hodza provide the midfield engine, while Edon Zhegrova, Ermal Krasniqi, and Vedat Muriqi form the attack. Kosovo also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Israel head into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, but their recent competitive form tells a harder story. Back-to-back Nations League defeats — 3-1 to Austria and then 3-0 to Ireland — have left them without a point in the competition. Across their last five games, Israel scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an attack that creates chances but a defence that leaks them. Their last positive result was a 1-0 friendly win over Albania in June. Kosovo have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw absent from that run. Their most recent defeat was a 3-1 loss to Austria, but before that they beat Ireland 1-0 in their Nations League opener. A 3-0 friendly win over Andorra and a 3-0 aggregate across two results show Kosovo can be clinical when the game opens up, though losses to Czechia and Turkey earlier in the year highlighted vulnerabilities against strong opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in recorded history, both during UEFA European Championship qualification. Kosovo won the most recent encounter 1-0 in November 2023, while the earlier meeting in March 2023 ended 1-1 in Israel. Kosovo hold the narrow advantage in the series, with one win to their name against one draw, and neither side has yet conceded more than one goal across either fixture.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 W W 2 Kosovo KOS 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L W 3 Ireland IRL 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 3 W L 4 Israel ISR 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Israel sit fourth in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 — bottom of the table — while Kosovo are second, meaning this fixture pits the group's bottom side directly against a team still in contention for top spot. The gap between them in the standings makes this a pivotal game for Israel's survival in the group and for Kosovo's ambitions of catching Austria above them.